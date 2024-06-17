Romania vs Ukraine: Where to watch live stream free on TV

The first game of Romania’s Euro 2024 campaign will take place on Monday, and it will be against Ukraine, another tournament underdog. Both teams open Group E action and will compete against one another at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Allianz Arena, Munchen

Romania has participated in five tournaments, but unfortunately only managed to advance out of the group stage once. This happened in 2000 when they were unfortunately eliminated by Italy in the quarter-finals.

Ukraine, on the other hand, managed to qualify for the tournament through a play-off. They had previously made it to the quarter-finals three years ago but unfortunately lost to England in Rome.

What time is Romania vs Ukraine?

On Monday, June 17, Romania will play Ukraine in the first group stage match.

The match will begin at 3 pm local.

The game will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

What TV channel is Romania vs Ukraine on?

United States: FuboTV – 7-day free trial , VIX

– , VIX Canada: TSN, TVA Sports

TSN, TVA Sports Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV

Globo, Cazé TV Argentina: ESPN

ESPN United Kingdom: BBC, BBC iPlayer

BBC, BBC iPlayer Ireland: RTE

RTE France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports

TF1, M6, beIN Sports Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport

ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport Italy: RAI, Sky Sport

RAI, Sky Sport Netherlands: NOS

NOS Spain: RTVE

RTVE New zeland: TVNZ Plus

TVNZ Plus Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV

