Romania vs Ukraine: Where to watch live stream free on TV

The first game of Romania’s Euro 2024 campaign will take place on Monday, and it will be against Ukraine, another tournament underdog. Both teams open Group E action and will compete against one another at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Romania has participated in five tournaments, but unfortunately only managed to advance out of the group stage once. This happened in 2000 when they were unfortunately eliminated by Italy in the quarter-finals.
Ukraine, on the other hand, managed to qualify for the tournament through a play-off. They had previously made it to the quarter-finals three years ago but unfortunately lost to England in Rome.
What time is Romania vs Ukraine?
- On Monday, June 17, Romania will play Ukraine in the first group stage match.
- The match will begin at 3 pm local.
- The game will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
What TV channel is Romania vs Ukraine on?
- United States: FuboTV – 7-day free trial, VIX
- Canada: TSN, TVA Sports
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV
- Argentina: ESPN
- United Kingdom: BBC, BBC iPlayer
- Ireland: RTE
- France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports
- Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport
- Italy: RAI, Sky Sport
- Netherlands: NOS
- Spain: RTVE
- New zeland: TVNZ Plus
- Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV
How to watch anywhere with VPN
ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.
Head-to-Head Record
- 29/05/2016 – Friendly: Romania 3 – 4 Ukraine
- 08/02/2011 – Friendly: Romania 2 – 2 P Ukraine
- 29/05/2010 – Friendly: Ukraine 3 – 2 Romania
- 20/08/2003 – Friendly: Ukraine 0 – 2 Romania