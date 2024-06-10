Ukraine squad Euro 2024: Serhiy Rebrov’s team line-up

Manager Serhiy Rebrov has confirmed the Ukraine squad Euro 2024, and they are set to be formidable opponents for any team. Although they narrowly secured their spot in the tournament in Germany through the play-offs, the Ukraine Euro 2024 squad boasts a wealth of talent that can challenge their opponents.

Serhiy Rebrov, Head Coach of the Ukraine National Team

Ukraine’s qualifying for the Euro 2024 football championships has boosted confidence in a nation struggling in its fight with Russia, and for a few weeks in June and July, the tournament will offer a welcome diversion from the awful facts of war.

Ukraine has been placed in Group E, and there is a chance that they may also go to the knockout rounds. However, Belgium, Slovakia, and Romania are the countries that stand in their way.

Ukraine confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid)

Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica)

Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv)

Defenders:

Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton)

Illya Zabarnyi (Bournemouth)

Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv)

Yukhym Konoplya (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Bohdan Mykhaylichenko (Polissya Zhytomyr)

Valeriy Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Maksym Taloverov (LASK)

Oleksandar Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Oleksandr Svatok (Dnipro-1)

Midfielders:

Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo)

Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genoa)

Volodymyr Brazhko (Dynamo Kyiv)

Heorhiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv)

Forwards:

Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kyiv)

Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona)

Oleksandr Zubkov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia)

Artem Dovbyk (Girona)

Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv)

Manager

Serhiy Rebrov, appointed as Ukraine national team manager last year, has quickly established himself as a successful manager, winning six of his first 10 matches and drawing three. His impressive managerial career includes winning league titles with Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros, and Al Ain, as well as other Cup competitions, and his success at Euro 2024 further solidified his reputation.

Key Player

Zinchenko, a midfielder for Ukraine’s national team, is responsible for dictating play and leading the team as captain. He has excelled in this role, particularly with Everton full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko on the left side of defence. Zinchenko is also a key player in attacking areas, with Mykhailo Mudryk’s dribbling and Artem Dovbyk’s deadly finisher for Girona. Without Zinchenko, Ukraine would have less of a chance to win.

