Romania squad Euro 2024: Edward Iordanescu’s team line-up

A total of 26 players have successfully made it through the selection for the Romania squad Euro 2024. With their impressive performance in the qualifying group, Romania is determined to surprise their opponents and create some unexpected outcomes this summer. This team has not made it to the quarter-finals since Euro 2000. They have a big task ahead of them to make history for Edward Iordanescu’s side.

Edward Iordanescu, Head Coach of the Romania National Team

Edward Iordanescu’s team found themselves placed in Group I for the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers alongside Switzerland, Belarus, and three other nations. After completing all ten matches, the Tricolours emerged as the top team in their group, maintaining a perfect record without a single loss.

The group stages will be quite challenging for Romania, as they will face tough opponents in Belgium, Slovakia, and Ukraine. The eastern European nation will be confident in its abilities under manager Edward Iordanescu, as the 45-year-old has successfully motivated the team since assuming the role.

Romania confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Florin Nita (Gaziantep)

Horațiu Moldovan (Atletico Madrid)

Stefan Tarnovanu (FCSB)

Razvan Sava (CFR Cluj)

Defenders:

Nicusor Bancu (Universitatea Craiova)

Andrei Burca (Al-Okhdood)

Ionut Nedelcearu (Palermo)

Adrian Rus (Pafos)

Andrei Rațiu (Rayo Vallecano)

Radu Dragușin (Tottenham)

Vasile Mogos (CFR Cluj)

Bogdan Racovitan (Rakow Czestochowa)

Midfielders:

Nicolae Stanciu (Rakow Czestochowa)

Razvan Marin (Empoli)

Alexandru Cicaldau (Konyaspor)

Ianis Hagi (Alaves)

Dennis Man (Parma)

Valentin Mihaila (Parma)

Marius Marin (Pisa)

Darius Olaru (FCSB)

Deian Sorescu (Gaziantep)

Florinel Coman (FCSB)

Adrian Sut (FCSB)

Constantin Grameni (Farul Constanta)

Forwards:

George Puscas (Bari)

Denis Alibec (Muaither)

Denis Dragus (Gaziantep)

Daniel Bîrligea (CFR Cluj)

Manager

Edward Iordanescu assumed the role of Romania manager in 2022, continuing his father’s legacy. Prior to this, he gained experience managing several clubs in Romania and Bulgaria. He achieved great success during his tenure at CFR Cluj, emerging as the champion of the Romanian title in the 2020/21 season. Since taking over as the manager of Romania, he has achieved an impressive record of nine wins and seven draws in his first 22 matches. Not only that, but he has also managed to qualify for the Euros without suffering a single defeat.

Key Player

Dragusin has displayed remarkable performance under Ange Postecoglou after his transfer from Genoa to Tottenham. Even though Mickey van de Ven is currently leading, Dragusin is an exceptional defender known for his flawless passing skills. Dragusin’s defensive skills will be essential for Romania’s progress this summer, while the attacking talent of Razvan Marin will also play a crucial role.

