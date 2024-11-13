Scotland’s run in the highest level of the UEFA Nations League may come to an end Friday when they play an almost must-win game against League A Group 1 opponents Croatia. The Scotland vs Croatia match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Hampden Park, Glasgow

The historical rivalry involving these two nations brings an additional element of fascination to the match. The previous meeting ended with a 2-1 victory for Croatia, and the Scots will be keen to even the score on their own ground.

The Tartan Army ended their three-game losing run in the tournament with a scoreless draw against Portugal at home in their last match. They kept their first clean sheet and went scoreless for the tournament in that match.

Last time out, they played to a thrilling 3-3 draw with Poland, extending the visitors’ undefeated run in the campaign to three games. During the first 26 minutes of the game, Petar Sučić, Borna Sosa, and Martin Baturina all found the back of the net. Dominik Livaković will face a ban here after being sent off in the second half.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Friday, 15 November 2024

Friday, 15 November 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Where to watch Scotland vs Croatia

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC Radio 5 Live USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus

fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Croatia: Nova TV

Head-to-Head

12/10/2024 Croatia 2 – 1 Scotland Nations League 22/06/2021 Croatia 3 – 1 Scotland EURO Cup 15/10/2013 Scotland 2 – 0 Croatia World Cup 07/06/2013 Croatia 0 – 1 Scotland World Cup 26/03/2008 Scotland 1 – 1 Croatia Friendly

Scotland vs Croatia possible squads

Scotland possible lineup: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hendry, Robertson; McLean, Gilmour; McGinn, McTominay, Doak; Dykes

Croatia possible lineup: Labrovic; Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Perisic, Modric, Kovacic, Sosa; Baturina, Kramaric; Matanovic