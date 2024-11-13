Scotland’s run in the highest level of the UEFA Nations League may come to an end Friday when they play an almost must-win game against League A Group 1 opponents Croatia. The Scotland vs Croatia match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.
The historical rivalry involving these two nations brings an additional element of fascination to the match. The previous meeting ended with a 2-1 victory for Croatia, and the Scots will be keen to even the score on their own ground.
The Tartan Army ended their three-game losing run in the tournament with a scoreless draw against Portugal at home in their last match. They kept their first clean sheet and went scoreless for the tournament in that match.
Last time out, they played to a thrilling 3-3 draw with Poland, extending the visitors’ undefeated run in the campaign to three games. During the first 26 minutes of the game, Petar Sučić, Borna Sosa, and Martin Baturina all found the back of the net. Dominik Livaković will face a ban here after being sent off in the second half.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: UEFA Nations League
- Game Day: Friday, 15 November 2024
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
- Stadium: Hampden Park, Glasgow
Where to watch Scotland vs Croatia
- UK: BBC Radio 5 Live
- USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Croatia: Nova TV
Head-to-Head
|12/10/2024
|Croatia 2 – 1 Scotland
|Nations League
|22/06/2021
|Croatia 3 – 1 Scotland
|EURO Cup
|15/10/2013
|Scotland 2 – 0 Croatia
|World Cup
|07/06/2013
|Croatia 0 – 1 Scotland
|World Cup
|26/03/2008
|Scotland 1 – 1 Croatia
|Friendly
Scotland vs Croatia possible squads
Scotland possible lineup: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hendry, Robertson; McLean, Gilmour; McGinn, McTominay, Doak; Dykes
Croatia possible lineup: Labrovic; Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Perisic, Modric, Kovacic, Sosa; Baturina, Kramaric; Matanovic