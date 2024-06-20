Scotland vs Hungary: How to watch live, stream link free

Scotland is still in the running to go to the knockout rounds of the Euro 2024 tournament; but, in order to have any chance of doing so, they need to defeat Hungary.

In their first encounter at the European Championship, Scotland was not able to impress, as they were defeated by the hosts, Germany, by a score of 5-1. However, they were able to redeem themselves in the following match against Switzerland, when they earned a point in a dramatic 1-1 draw.

The situation has become even more challenging for Hungary, as they have been defeated by Switzerland in their opening match by a score of 3-1. And then, in their second game, they were defeated by Germany by a score of 2-0, which has left them in the bottom spot in Group A.

When is Scotland vs Hungary?

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

What TV channel is Scotland vs Hungary on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : MagentaTV

: MagentaTV Hungary : M4 Sports

: M4 Sports Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : BBC

: BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

