Slovenia vs Denmark: Where to watch live stream free on TV

Slovenia begins their Euro 2024 quest with a challenging encounter against Denmark on Sunday. The two teams will meet in Stuttgart’s MHPArena to open Group C action.

MHP Arena, Stuttgart

Slovenia has yet to secure a win in any of its UEFA European Championship matches. With only two teams ranked in the top 30 of the FIFA World Rankings, Slovenia’s group is rather weak, but Benjamin Sesko is determined to lead his squad to their first-ever win.

When it comes to this group stage match, Denmark is heavy favourite. With a victory here, they can put a lot of pressure on their opponents, but if they lose, their encounter against England will be much more crucial for their chances of advancing from Group C.

What time is Slovenia vs Denmark?

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue: MHPArena

What TV channel is Slovenia vs Denmark on?

United States: FOX, FuboTV – 7-day free trial

Canada: TSN, TVA Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV

Argentina: ESPN

United Kingdom: BBC, ITV

France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports

Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport

Italy: RAI, Sky Sport

Netherlands: NOS

Spain: RTVE

Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV

