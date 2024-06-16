HomeFootball on TV

Slovenia vs Denmark: Where to watch live stream free on TV

Slovenia begins their Euro 2024 quest with a challenging encounter against Denmark on Sunday. The two teams will meet in Stuttgart’s MHPArena to open Group C action.

MHP Arena, Stuttgart
Slovenia has yet to secure a win in any of its UEFA European Championship matches. With only two teams ranked in the top 30 of the FIFA World Rankings, Slovenia’s group is rather weak, but Benjamin Sesko is determined to lead his squad to their first-ever win.

When it comes to this group stage match, Denmark is heavy favourite. With a victory here, they can put a lot of pressure on their opponents, but if they lose, their encounter against England will be much more crucial for their chances of advancing from Group C.

What time is Slovenia vs Denmark?

Date:Sunday, June 15, 2024
Kick-off time:12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT
Venue:MHPArena

What TV channel is Slovenia vs Denmark on?

United States: FOX, FuboTV 7-day free trial
Canada: TSN, TVA Sports
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV
Argentina: ESPN
United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports
Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport
Italy: RAI, Sky Sport
Netherlands: NOS
Spain: RTVE
Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV

