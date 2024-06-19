Slovenia vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link free

The UEFA Euro 2024 adventure continues as Slovenia aims to secure their first victory of the tournament when they face Serbia on Thursday.
Unfortunately, Filip Kostic will not be able to participate in the remaining Euro 2024 matches, including the upcoming game against Slovenia on Thursday. As Serbia’s manager, Dragan Stojkovic, thought on Sunday, the Juventus winger’s injury was serious enough to force him off during the first half of his team’s opening loss to England. He will now take a flight home.
An impressive performance by Serbia in the second half of their match against the Three Lions was impressive, despite the fact that it did not result in any significant opportunities on goal.
What time is Slovenia vs Serbia kickoff?
- Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
- Time: 3 pm local / 9 pm ET
- Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich
What TV channel is Slovenia vs Serbia on?
United Kingdom: ITV 1 and ITV X
United States: FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
Ireland: RTE
New Zealand: TVNZ Plus
Australia: SBS
Canada: Sportsnet
Germany: ZDF
France: beIN Sports
Italy: Sky Sport
Spain: Movistar+
Netherlands: NOS
Turkey: TRT
Russia: Match TV
South Africa: SuperSport
India: Sony Ten 2
Brazil: Globo
Mexico: Televisa
Poland: TVP
Croatia: HRT
Serbia: RTS
Slovenia: RTV Slovenija
How to watch Slovenia vs Serbia for free
- United Kingdom: The match will be broadcast on ITV and ITVX for free. You need a valid U.K. TV license to watch.
- Germany: The match will be broadcast on ZDF and ARD for free.
- France: The match will be broadcast on TF1 for free.
- Spain: The match will be broadcast on RTVE for free.
- Italy: The match will be broadcast on RAI for free.
- New Zealand: The match will be broadcast on TVNZ for free
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Head-to-Head Record
12/06/2022 – UEFA Nations League: Slovenia 2 – 2 Serbia
05/06/2022 – UEFA Nations League: Serbia 4 – 1 Slovenia
11/10/2011 – UEFA European Championship Slovenia 1 – 0 Serbia
07/09/2010 – UEFA European Championship Serbia 1 – 1 Slovenia
18/08/2004 – Friendly: Slovenia 1 – 1 Serbia
Possible Line-ups
Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko
Serbia XI: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Mladenovic; Tadic; Mitrovic, Vlahovic