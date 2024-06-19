Slovenia vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link free

The UEFA Euro 2024 adventure continues as Slovenia aims to secure their first victory of the tournament when they face Serbia on Thursday.

Allianz Arena, Munchen

Unfortunately, Filip Kostic will not be able to participate in the remaining Euro 2024 matches, including the upcoming game against Slovenia on Thursday. As Serbia’s manager, Dragan Stojkovic, thought on Sunday, the Juventus winger’s injury was serious enough to force him off during the first half of his team’s opening loss to England. He will now take a flight home.

An impressive performance by Serbia in the second half of their match against the Three Lions was impressive, despite the fact that it did not result in any significant opportunities on goal.

What time is Slovenia vs Serbia kickoff?

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Thursday, June 20, 2024 Time: 3 pm local / 9 pm ET

What TV channel is Slovenia vs Serbia on?

United Kingdom: ITV 1 and ITV X

United States: FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

Ireland: RTE

New Zealand: TVNZ Plus

Australia: SBS

Canada: Sportsnet

Germany: ZDF

France: beIN Sports

Italy: Sky Sport

Spain: Movistar+

Netherlands: NOS

Turkey: TRT

Russia: Match TV

South Africa: SuperSport

India: Sony Ten 2

Brazil: Globo

Mexico: Televisa

Poland: TVP

Croatia: HRT

Serbia: RTS

Slovenia: RTV Slovenija

How to watch Slovenia vs Serbia for free

United Kingdom: The match will be broadcast on ITV and ITVX for free. You need a valid U.K. TV license to watch.

Germany: The match will be broadcast on ZDF and ARD for free.

France: The match will be broadcast on TF1 for free.

Spain: The match will be broadcast on RTVE for free.

Italy: The match will be broadcast on RAI for free.

New Zealand: The match will be broadcast on TVNZ for free

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

12/06/2022 – UEFA Nations League: Slovenia 2 – 2 Serbia

05/06/2022 – UEFA Nations League: Serbia 4 – 1 Slovenia

11/10/2011 – UEFA European Championship Slovenia 1 – 0 Serbia

07/09/2010 – UEFA European Championship Serbia 1 – 1 Slovenia

18/08/2004 – Friendly: Slovenia 1 – 1 Serbia

Possible Line-ups

Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko

Serbia XI: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Mladenovic; Tadic; Mitrovic, Vlahovic