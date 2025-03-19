Soccer in Arizona – Ways to Bet

Arizona legalized and launched online sports betting in 2021. Since then, there are now 14 different sportsbooks available for players to enjoy and play at. Better still, all Arizona sportsbooks have a wide array of different sports betting markets on offer. When it comes to soccer, the market is growing, meaning there are thousands of betting options in Arizona.

How to bet in Arizona

With so many sportsbooks on offer, there’s plenty to bet on and many places to choose from. The first step for any AZ bettor is to take a look at the different sportsbooks on offer. All of the ones available in Arizona are licensed and regulated by the Arizona Department of Gaming. This means that each site has to abide by specific regulations and requirements in order to remain operational.

Once a site has been chosen, players simply need to sign up, providing their details. However, it’s important that, whether on desktop or mobile app, players ensure the geolocation function is turned on. This is because only those within Arizona’s borders can play and bet on these sports betting sites. After the verification process, players are then able to deposit and access a wide range of betting markets.

What can players bet on?

As mentioned, there are many different sports available. All of the top US sports such as hockey, baseball, basketball, and football are available. However, soccer is growing in popularity. which means there are more options here as well. In Arizona, the state has their own professional football team.

The Phoenix Rising FC is a member of the USL Championship. It was founded in 2014 and, as the name suggests, plays out of Phoenix. In recent years, the team has been very successful. It’s also one of the highest-ranked professional teams in Arizona’s history. Impressively, they were the USL 2023 Championship winners, and have had a number of great wins throughout the seasons.

Importantly though, there are many other teams and clubs within the state. In fact, it’s a growing sports, which means that there is constant, growing interest in soccer. This means that when it comes to placing bets, there’s actually a number of teams to place bets on.

Of course, many AZ punters also can enjoy placing bets on international soccer leagues too. One of the biggest of these is the English Premier League. This league is one of the biggest soccer leagues in the world. As many sportsbooks have European roots, there are multiple betting options and markets to be found here.

Soccer betting in AZ

Of course, it’s always important to bet safely and responsibly. Bettors are recommended to carefully analyze the odds, and make sure they have a complete grasp of the game before risking their funds to place bets. Bettors should also make sure they exercise responsible gambling practices, including setting a bankroll limit, never chases losses, and playing for fun rather than with a goal to win a lot of money.