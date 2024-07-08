Spain vs France: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

In the first Euro 2024 semi-final, France and Spain will face off. Obviously, the opponents face challenging play-off games, and the more they go, the more difficult it will get. They’re in for a tough battle now.

The match that De la Fuente’s squad faced in the quarterfinals was the most challenging one they faced during the tournament. Like the Spaniards, many people picked Germany to win this Euro. Therefore, their first meeting could not possibly be dull. So it came to pass: a fascinating battle in which the Red Fury strayed from their usual dominating approach, sometimes settling for second place and limiting their opponents’ progress. The effort paid off with a tough 2-1 victory in overtime.

Against Portugal, France didn’t exactly rock the boat. The French are known to be cautious and adapt their game to each opponent’s strengths and weaknesses throughout this competition. Even though the Portuguese often play aggressively, they knew who they were against here. Because of this, we saw cautious performances from both teams, typical of Deschamps’ squad in recent encounters. After 120 minutes of scoreless play, the match went to a penalty shootout, with France emerging victorious.

When is Spain vs France kickoff?

Date: Tuesday, July 9

Tuesday, July 9 Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

9 pm local / 3 pm ET Venue: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena Location: München, Germany

What TV channel is Spain vs France on?

UK : BBC, BBC iPlayer

: BBC, USA : fuboTV, FOX, TUDN, VIX

: fuboTV, FOX, TUDN, VIX Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN France: beIN SPORTS, TF1+

beIN SPORTS, TF1+ Germany : Servus TV, MagentaTV

: Servus TV, MagentaTV Spain: RTVE

Head-to-Head Record

10/10/2021 – UEFA Nations League: Spain 1 – 2 France

– UEFA Nations League: Spain 1 – 2 France 28/03/2017 – Friendly: France 0 – 2 Spain

– Friendly: France 0 – 2 Spain 04/09/2014 – Friendly: France 1 – 0 Spain

– Friendly: France 1 – 0 Spain 26/03/2013 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: France 0 – 1 Spain

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: France 0 – 1 Spain 16/10/2012 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain 1 – 1 France

Possible line-ups

Spain possible starting lineup: Simon: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz: Yamal, Morata, Williams

France possible starting lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappe