Spain vs France: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

In the first Euro 2024 semi-final, France and Spain will face off. Obviously, the opponents face challenging play-off games, and the more they go, the more difficult it will get. They’re in for a tough battle now.
Key Takeaways
- Date: Tuesday, July 9, 2024
- Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
- UK: BBC One and BBC iPlayer
- USA: Fox Sports and Fubo
The match that De la Fuente’s squad faced in the quarterfinals was the most challenging one they faced during the tournament. Like the Spaniards, many people picked Germany to win this Euro. Therefore, their first meeting could not possibly be dull. So it came to pass: a fascinating battle in which the Red Fury strayed from their usual dominating approach, sometimes settling for second place and limiting their opponents’ progress. The effort paid off with a tough 2-1 victory in overtime.
Against Portugal, France didn’t exactly rock the boat. The French are known to be cautious and adapt their game to each opponent’s strengths and weaknesses throughout this competition. Even though the Portuguese often play aggressively, they knew who they were against here. Because of this, we saw cautious performances from both teams, typical of Deschamps’ squad in recent encounters. After 120 minutes of scoreless play, the match went to a penalty shootout, with France emerging victorious.
When is Spain vs France kickoff?
- Date: Tuesday, July 9
- Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET
- Venue: Allianz Arena
- Location: München, Germany
What TV channel is Spain vs France on?
- UK: BBC, BBC iPlayer
- USA: fuboTV, FOX, TUDN, VIX
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Canada: TVA, TSN
- France: beIN SPORTS, TF1+
- Germany: Servus TV, MagentaTV
- Spain: RTVE
Head-to-Head Record
- 10/10/2021 – UEFA Nations League: Spain 1 – 2 France
- 28/03/2017 – Friendly: France 0 – 2 Spain
- 04/09/2014 – Friendly: France 1 – 0 Spain
- 26/03/2013 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: France 0 – 1 Spain
- 16/10/2012 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain 1 – 1 France
Possible line-ups
Spain possible starting lineup: Simon: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz: Yamal, Morata, Williams
France possible starting lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappe