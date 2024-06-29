Spain vs Georgia: Where to watch, live stream today, TV channel, kick-off time

Spain and Georgia are set to face off in the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024. This is one of the most outstanding pairs in this tournament round, if not the most. Indeed, there are still matchups where the best teams face off. However, the Spaniards and Georgians delivered highly entertaining matches during the group round.

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

Georgia played vibrant, emotional football in the group stage. Considering England, Croatia, and Italy’s poor performances, Sagnol’s team won without playing from defence. The Crusaders fell 1-3 against Turkey in the opening round, although they had several opportunities. The squad played the Czech Republic, but the result was 1:1. Georgia beat Portugal 2-0 in the last round to go to the play-offs.

Spain also delightfully surprised Euro attendees. The squad should play football with good ball possession and short and medium passes. At this Euro, the Red Fury are more aggressive and dangerous. The national team regularly pushes from the sides. Three victories in three rounds follow from such football. Only De la Fuente’s squad has accomplished this.

When is Spain vs Georgia?

Date: Sunday, June 30

Sunday, June 30 Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

9 pm local / 3 pm ET Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

RheinEnergieStadion Location: Cologne, Germany

What TV channel is Spain vs Georgia on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Georgia: 1TV

1TV Germany : Servus TV, MagentaTV

: Servus TV, MagentaTV Italy: SKY, Rai, NOW TV

SKY, Rai, NOW TV Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : ITV, STV

: ITV, STV USA: fuboTV, FOX

Head-to-Head Record

19/11/2023 – UEFA European Championship: Spain 3 – 1 Georgia

– UEFA European Championship: Spain 3 – 1 Georgia 08/09/2023 – UEFA European Championship: Georgia 1 – 7 Spain

– UEFA European Championship: Georgia 1 – 7 Spain 05/09/2021 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain 4 – 0 Georgia

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain 4 – 0 Georgia 28/03/2021 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Georgia 1 – 2 Spain

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Georgia 1 – 2 Spain 07/06/2016 – Friendly: Spain 0 – 1 Georgia

Possible line-ups

Spain starting lineup: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Georgia starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Tsitaishvili, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Kakabadze; Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze