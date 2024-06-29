HomeFootball on TV

Spain vs Georgia: Where to watch, live stream today, TV channel, kick-off time

By James Gardiner
Updated:

Spain and Georgia are set to face off in the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024. This is one of the most outstanding pairs in this tournament round, if not the most. Indeed, there are still matchups where the best teams face off. However, the Spaniards and Georgians delivered highly entertaining matches during the group round.

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne
Georgia played vibrant, emotional football in the group stage. Considering England, Croatia, and Italy’s poor performances, Sagnol’s team won without playing from defence. The Crusaders fell 1-3 against Turkey in the opening round, although they had several opportunities. The squad played the Czech Republic, but the result was 1:1. Georgia beat Portugal 2-0 in the last round to go to the play-offs.

Spain also delightfully surprised Euro attendees. The squad should play football with good ball possession and short and medium passes. At this Euro, the Red Fury are more aggressive and dangerous. The national team regularly pushes from the sides. Three victories in three rounds follow from such football. Only De la Fuente’s squad has accomplished this.

When is Spain vs Georgia?

  • Date: Sunday, June 30
  • Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET
  • Venue: RheinEnergieStadion
  • Location: Cologne, Germany

What TV channel is Spain vs Georgia on?

  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Canada: TVA, TSN
  • Georgia: 1TV
  • Germany: Servus TV, MagentaTV
  • Italy: SKY, Rai, NOW TV
  • Spain: RTVE
  • UK: ITV, STV
  • USA: fuboTV, FOX

Head-to-Head Record

  • 19/11/2023 – UEFA European Championship: Spain 3 – 1 Georgia
  • 08/09/2023 – UEFA European Championship: Georgia 1 – 7 Spain
  • 05/09/2021 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain 4 – 0 Georgia
  • 28/03/2021 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Georgia 1 – 2 Spain
  • 07/06/2016 – Friendly: Spain 0 – 1 Georgia

Possible line-ups

Spain starting lineup: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Georgia starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Tsitaishvili, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Kakabadze; Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

