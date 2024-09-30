Sheffield United will be striving to regain their winning streak when they face Swansea City on Wednesday evening, following their share of the points with Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Sheffield United’s 2022/23 Championship financial troubles cost Chris Wilder’s squad -2 points, starting the season the worst in the league. They soon recovered and are undefeated after seven games with 15 points, although they are in sixth position with 13 points owing to that penalty. The Blades have held opponents scoreless in their past four Championship games. The weekend saw a 0-0 tie at Portsmouth, two 1-0 victories at home against Watford and Derby, and a 2-0 road triumph at Hull City.

Swansea City under Luke Williams has a difficult challenge. Swans have won three straight, beating Norwich 1-0 at home, Coventry 2-1 away, and Bristol City 1-1 on Sunday. They lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough and West Brom away from home, thus the victory against Coventry was their first away point of the season. This drive to Bramall Lane seems much harder.

When does Sheffield United vs Swansea City kick off?

Competition: English Championship

English Championship Game Day: Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Wednesday, 2 October 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Swansea City

UK: Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+ USA: N/A

N/A Canada: N/A

N/A Australia: N/A

How to watch Sheffield United vs Swansea City live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Swansea City live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Sheffield United vs Swansea City possible lineups

Coming soon…