Switzerland vs Germany Prediction: Team news, Lineups

Switzerland and Germany will play in the third round of Euro 2024. The Swiss have four points after two rounds. It is safe to assume that they received a passing grade. This squad will most likely compete in the playoffs. Almost everything is already clear here.

Switzerland Earn Passing Grade After Two Rounds

The Swiss played sharper and had a bit more chances in the second round against Scotland. It cannot be said that the game was one-sided. The Scots also had chances and generally did well to run into the attack a few times. Both teams played offensively, pressed, and took advantage of that. Since there was no blatant one-sided advantage throughout the game, it’s difficult to characterise the draw as sensational overall. However, Switzerland was quite happy with this result strategically.

Germany Secure Spot in Round of 16

Germany made an early exit from the group with six points. After defeating Scotland, it dealt with Hungary with big problems. The Hungarians adapted better to the German’s game. Already in the course of the match Nagelsmann’s team reacted, Musiala was pulled deep to receive the ball. As a result, despite having a few dangerous moments on their own goal, Germany still won a comfortable victory with the score 2:0.

Germany Showcasing Impressive Performances

Germany has scored 7 goals in 2 matches at Euro 2024

Germany has conceded only 1 goal so far in the tournament

The Germans are playing a fantastic game so far in this tournament. They are controlling matches, opponents, and the ball. They are showing the best positional offence at this Euro, especially if we remember what a great second goal the Germans scored in the game against Hungary.

By the way, Germany has not yet guaranteed itself the top spot in the group because Switzerland has four points while they have six. So, it is absolutely certain that the Germans will not be 100 per cent relaxed before the third round. Yes, there will be changes in the squad, including those related to yellow cards that several defence players already have. But these changes, I think, will not significantly affect the situation. Germany will remain the favourite for the match.

Switzerland vs Germany Predicted Lineups

Switzerland Predicted Lineup (3-4-2-1)

Goalkeeper : Gregor Kobel

: Gregor Kobel Defenders : Cédric Zesiger, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez

: Cédric Zesiger, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez Midfielders : Silvan Widmer, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer

: Silvan Widmer, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer Forwards: Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas

Germany Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper : Manuel Neuer

: Manuel Neuer Defenders : Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rudiger, Maximilian Mittelstadt

: Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rudiger, Maximilian Mittelstadt Midfielders : Robert Andrich, Toni Kroos

: Robert Andrich, Toni Kroos Forwards: Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Gundogan, Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz

Switzerland’s Performance

Switzerland has not lost a single game at the European Championship yet

Betting Odds

Bookmakers favor Germany to win, with odds of 1.70 on a German victory

Switzerland is priced at 5.30 to win the match

The odds of a draw are 3.85

Total Goals Prediction

The odds of the total goals scored being under 2.5 are 2.05

The odds of the total goals scored being over 2.5 are 1.80

Prediction

This will be a crucial match in Group A as both Germany and Switzerland look to secure their spot in the knockout stage of the 2024 European Championship. Germany’s impressive form and goal-scoring ability make them the favorites, but Switzerland’s unbeaten run in the tournament suggests this will be a closely contested affair. Ultimately, the bookmakers’ odds indicate that Germany is expected to come out on top, but Switzerland will be a tough opponent and the match could go either way.