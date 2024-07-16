HomeFootball on TV

Tigres vs America: TV channel, live stream, lineups Liga MX Apertura 2024

The Day 3 match between Tigers and America is set to take place on Wednesday, July 17 at 9:00 pm ET. This highly anticipated game is expected to be the central event of the MX League’s double day.

Estadio Universitario
Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza

When will the Tigres vs America match be played?

Tigers and America will play at the Estadio Universitario on the third matchday of the MX League season on Wednesday, July 17, at 9:00 pm ET.

GamesTigres UANL vs America
DateWednesday, July 17
Times11 pm ET, 8 pm PT
VenueEstadio Universitario
Streamfubo TV (7-day free trial)

How to watch Tigres vs America in the USA

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Tigres vs America:

  • México: Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo
  • United States: fuboTV, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App

Tigres vs America Squads

Tigres possible starting lineup: Rodriguez; Aquino, Pizarro, D. Reyes, Angulo; Brunetta, Gorriaran, Carioca, Cordova; Gignac, Ibanez

Club America possible starting lineup: Malagon; Reyes, Araujo, Castillo, Calderon; Fidalgo, E. Sanchez, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun; Zendejas, Martin

Upcoming Matches

