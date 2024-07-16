Tigres vs America: TV channel, live stream, lineups Liga MX Apertura 2024

The Day 3 match between Tigers and America is set to take place on Wednesday, July 17 at 9:00 pm ET. This highly anticipated game is expected to be the central event of the MX League’s double day.
When will the Tigres vs America match be played?
Tigers and America will play at the Estadio Universitario on the third matchday of the MX League season on Wednesday, July 17, at 9:00 pm ET.
|Games
|Tigres UANL vs America
|Date
|Wednesday, July 17
|Times
|11 pm ET, 8 pm PT
|Venue
|Estadio Universitario
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
How to watch Tigres vs America in the USA
The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Tigres vs America:
- México: Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo
- United States: fuboTV, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App
Tigres vs America Squads
Tigres possible starting lineup: Rodriguez; Aquino, Pizarro, D. Reyes, Angulo; Brunetta, Gorriaran, Carioca, Cordova; Gignac, Ibanez
Club America possible starting lineup: Malagon; Reyes, Araujo, Castillo, Calderon; Fidalgo, E. Sanchez, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun; Zendejas, Martin