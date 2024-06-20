Turkey vs Portugal: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Turkey and Portugal both emerged victorious in their opening EURO 2024 matches, setting the stage for an exciting clash to determine the leader. The event begins on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Dortmund at 18:00 CET (16:00 GMT).
On Wednesday, Portugal will begin their pregame warmups for their Euro 2024 match against Turkey in Germany. This match is the second of four in Group F. The national team headed back to Marienfeld, their training centre, after their win against the Czechs in Leipzig on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will continue preparing for their fight with the Turks.
Turkey put on an impressive and thrilling performance against Georgia, emerging victorious with a 3-1 scoreline and netting a couple of remarkable goals in the process. Arda Guler truly impressed with an outstanding performance, showcasing a remarkable long-range curling attempt that found its way into the top corner.
What time is Turkey vs Portugal kickoff?
- Game Day: Saturday, June 22, 2024
- Game Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET
- Location: Dortmund, Germany
- Venue: Signal Iduna Park
What TV channel is Turkey vs Portugal on?
- United Kingdom: ITV & BBC
- Germany: Das Erste, ZDF & RTL
- Austria: ORF & Servus
- Belgium: RTBF & VRT
- France: TF1
- Ireland: RTÉ
- Italy: Rai Sport
- Netherlands: NOS
- New Zealand: TVNZ
- Spain: RTVE
How to watch Turkey vs Portugal for free
FREE streams: ITVX (UK) | BBC iPlayer (UK)
USA: Fox/FS1 via Sling TV | FuboTV
How to watch anywhere with VPN
ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.
Head-to-Head Record
- 24/03/2022 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal 3 – 1 Turkey
- 02/06/2012 – Friendly: Portugal 1 – 3 Turkey
- 07/06/2008 – UEFA European Championship: Portugal 2 – 0 Turkey
- 24/06/2000 – UEFA European Championship: Turkey 0 – 2 Portugal
- 14/06/1996 – UEFA European Championship: Portugal 1 – 0 Turkey
Possible line-ups
Turkey Probable Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gunok, Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Ayhan, Calhanoglu, Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz, Yilmaz
Portugal Probable Starting XI (3-5-2): Costa, Dias, Pepe, Inacio, Cancelo, Vitinha, Mendes, Fernandes, Bernardo, Ronaldo, Felix