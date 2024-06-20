Turkey vs Portugal: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Turkey and Portugal both emerged victorious in their opening EURO 2024 matches, setting the stage for an exciting clash to determine the leader. The event begins on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Dortmund at 18:00 CET (16:00 GMT).

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

On Wednesday, Portugal will begin their pregame warmups for their Euro 2024 match against Turkey in Germany. This match is the second of four in Group F. The national team headed back to Marienfeld, their training centre, after their win against the Czechs in Leipzig on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will continue preparing for their fight with the Turks.

Turkey put on an impressive and thrilling performance against Georgia, emerging victorious with a 3-1 scoreline and netting a couple of remarkable goals in the process. Arda Guler truly impressed with an outstanding performance, showcasing a remarkable long-range curling attempt that found its way into the top corner.

What time is Turkey vs Portugal kickoff?

Game Day: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Saturday, June 22, 2024 Game Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET

6 pm local / 12 pm ET Location: Dortmund, Germany

Dortmund, Germany Venue: Signal Iduna Park

What TV channel is Turkey vs Portugal on?

United Kingdom : ITV & BBC

: ITV & BBC Germany : Das Erste, ZDF & RTL

: Das Erste, ZDF & RTL Austria : ORF & Servus

: ORF & Servus Belgium : RTBF & VRT

: RTBF & VRT France : TF1

: TF1 Ireland : RTÉ

: RTÉ Italy : Rai Sport

: Rai Sport Netherlands : NOS

: NOS New Zealand : TVNZ

: TVNZ Spain: RTVE

How to watch Turkey vs Portugal for free

FREE streams: ITVX (UK) | BBC iPlayer (UK)

USA: Fox/FS1 via Sling TV | FuboTV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

24/03/2022 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal 3 – 1 Turkey

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal 3 – 1 Turkey 02/06/2012 – Friendly: Portugal 1 – 3 Turkey

– Friendly: Portugal 1 – 3 Turkey 07/06/2008 – UEFA European Championship: Portugal 2 – 0 Turkey

– UEFA European Championship: Portugal 2 – 0 Turkey 24/06/2000 – UEFA European Championship: Turkey 0 – 2 Portugal

– UEFA European Championship: Turkey 0 – 2 Portugal 14/06/1996 – UEFA European Championship: Portugal 1 – 0 Turkey

Possible line-ups

Turkey Probable Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gunok, Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Ayhan, Calhanoglu, Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz, Yilmaz

Portugal Probable Starting XI (3-5-2): Costa, Dias, Pepe, Inacio, Cancelo, Vitinha, Mendes, Fernandes, Bernardo, Ronaldo, Felix