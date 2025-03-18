Ukraine vs Belgium: How to watch live, stream link free

Rudi Garcia will lead the Red Devils in their Nations League play-off match against Ukraine in Murcia on Thursday, marking the beginning of a new era in Belgian football. The Ukraine vs Belgium match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia

Ukraine has performed well in the UEFA Nations League given their circumstances. The players are unable to compete in their home country, yet they have risen to the challenge and adapted remarkably well. Rebrov’s team concluded their League B campaign with two victories, two draws, and two defeats across six matches. Ukraine secured the second position in Group 1, trailing by just three points behind the eventual winners, the Czech Republic.

Belgium has emerged as a formidable presence in recent years, yet their performance has been quite disappointing for some time now. They were unable to advance beyond France in the Round of 16 at UEFA Euro 2024 and now face the risk of relegation from the top tier of the UEFA Nations League. Domenico Tedesco was dismissed from his position as the head coach of Belgium following a disappointing UEFA Nations League A campaign, where the team managed to finish just above the automatically relegated Israel on goal difference. Rudi Garcia, the former Marseille manager, has taken over from Tedesco, and it will be intriguing to observe how Belgium performs under his leadership. One significant advantage for Belgium is that Real Madrid custodian Thibaut Courtois has returned to the squad after a two-year absence.

What time is Ukraine vs Belgium kickoff?

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Thursday, 20 March 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia

Where to watch Ukraine vs Belgium

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, ViX

fuboTV, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Belgium : RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL TVI

RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL TVI Ukraine: Suspilne Sport, MEGOGO Football 1

Ukraine vs Belgium possible lineups

Ukraine possible lineup (4-1-4-1): Trubin, Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matvilenko, Mykolenko, Kaliuszhnyi, Hutsuliak, Shaparenko, Sudakov, Zinchenko, Dovbyk

Belgium possible lineup (4-3-3): Courtois, Debast, Faes, Theate, Cuyper, Ketelaere, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Lukebakio, Lukaku, Doku