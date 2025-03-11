Underrated Football Betting Markets: Beyond Match Winner and Over/Under

Let’s face it. Any activity can get stale after a while if you are doing it the same way.

For example, the most popular football bets are match winner and over/under as they are the easiest to make, and bettors of all levels can enhance their betting strategies. Today, we are diving into underrated football betting markets beyond these popular wager types.

Get ready to diversify your betting portfolio by tapping into these underrated football betting markets.

Both Teams to Score (BTTS) & Its Variations

Different football teams have power levels that could match each other, overpower another unit, or be too weak to measure up to their opponents. It’s one thing to decide the victor with a match winner bet, but it takes a completely different strategic angle to predict if both football teams will score or not during a match.

You can bet on whether both teams will score in both halves of the game. This is a higher-risk bet that can dish out awesome rewards if you win. There’s also the option of doing a match result bet combined with BTTS.

Asian Handicap Bets

Bettors who desire a little more control on how their bets pan out can try Asian handicap ones. These types of bets remove the possibility of a draw happening and increase overall odds. A handicap of -0.5 or -1.0 is good for betting on favorite teams, while the quarter goal handicaps (-0.25 or +0.25) are more effective to receive partial refunds or half-win outcomes, depending on how the game progresses.

Corners Betting

While it’s most common to bet on the number of goals that one or more teams make during a match, a more underrated betting market is to wager on corners accumulated during gameplay. You can place an over/under bet on how many corners a specific team achieved throughout the match. Conversely, you can bet on which team will achieve during the match, which is great if the team is playing attacking football while also struggling to obtain a score.

Bet On Red and Yellow Cards

Games can get heated when players are caught up in the moment. If a football player causes an in-match violation, it will result in a red or yellow card, depending on the violation’s severity. This is a good market to bet on if you know that certain players have accumulated red or yellow cards in the past.

You can wager on how many red or yellow cards are accumulated from both teams throughout the match with an over/under bet. You can also bet on which team will first be issued a red or yellow card.

Underrated Player-Specific Bets

Many of these underrated football betting markets involve betting on team performance. Diversify your betting portfolio by also integrating player-specific bets. You can try any one of these bets that interest you: