USMNT squad Copa America 2024: Gregg Berhalter’s team line-up

The United States men’s soccer team is in the final stages of getting ready to host the 2024 Copa America. Head coach Gregg Berhalter has announced his 27-man United States squad Copa America 2024 for the upcoming event.

Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach of the United States National Team

After competing in their first Copa America in 1993, the USMNT is about to play in their fifth edition of the championship. With their most skilled squad of players to date, the US will start a new Copa America campaign a little more than thirty years later.

Placed in a group alongside Bolivia, Panama, and Uruguay, the USMNT will surely be optimistic about their prospects of making it through the group stage without any major setbacks. On paper, they are undeniably the best squad in the group, and they will have the advantage of playing in front of a supportive home crowd at the tournament.

USMNT squad Copa America 2024

Goalkeepers:

Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City)

Gabriel Slonina (Eupen)

Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders:

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution)

Tim Ream (Fulham)

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Auston Trusty (Sheffield United)

Midfielders:

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis)

Weston McKennie (Juventus)

Yunus Musah (AC Milan)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Malik Tillman (Bayern Munich, loaned to PSV Eindhoven)

Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo)

Forwards:

Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco)

Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Brandon Vazquez (CF Monterrey)

Tim Weah (Juventus)

Manager

In 2018, Gregg Berhalter was appointed United States national team manager. His first term lasted until 2022. He won the Nations League and the Gold Cup during this period. But in June 2023, when the United States had failed to locate an adequate successor to Berhalter, he was reinstated as manager. The squad repeated their Nations League triumph, proving that this choice was smart. Berhalter had little time to get his team ready for the Gold Cup, even though they suffered a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Panama the year before.

Key Player

Christian Pulisic, the national team captain, demonstrates exceptional leadership skills in various aspects for the USA. Although his stint at Chelsea didn’t go as planned, he has found great success at AC Milan and is expected to be one of the standout performers in the upcoming Copa America. In addition, the USA boasts an impressive lineup of players for their home tournament, including Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Timothy Weah, Weston McKennie, and Sergino Dest. This talented group undoubtedly strengthens their team.

United States Copa America 2024 Fixtures