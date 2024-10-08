Venezuela vs Argentina: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

The Argentina vs Venezuela match will take place on October 10, 2024, in the ninth round of the qualifications at the Monumental Stadium in Maturín. This match marks Lionel Messi’s comeback after his injury in the Copa América final.

Estadio Monumental de Maturin

The Inter Miami icon had been absent from the international schedule since sustaining an ankle injury in the Copa America final last summer, unable to participate in the September fixtures against Chile and Colombia. However, he has regained his form recently and is anticipated to be a significant component of Lionel Scaloni’s starting lineup.

Argentina aims to overcome a 2-1 setback to Colombia in their last match, a notable victory for Los Cafeteros. However, they were unable to displace Messi’s team from the summit of the qualification rankings, where they maintained a two-point lead over their competitors.

In September, Venezuela achieved a commendable draw against a squanderous Uruguay; however, they find themselves in a troubling sixth place, having not secured a victory in their last four matches in the competition. They successfully advanced to the quarterfinals of this summer’s Copa America, only to be defeated by Canada in a penalty shootout.

When is Venezuela vs Argentina?

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Kick-off: 22:00 UK Time

22:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Monumental de Maturín

What TV channel is Venezuela vs Argentina on?

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Fanatiz USA

Fanatiz USA Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Australia: N/A

N/A Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina

TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina Venezuela: Televen, Venevision, TVes

Venezuela vs Argentina possible squads

Venezuela possible lineup: Romo; Aramburu, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro; Bello, Casseres, J Martinez, Segovia, Soteldo; Rondon

Argentina possible lineup: Rulli; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Alvarez; La Martinez, Messi