HomeNews

Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming free

By Time Soccer
Updated:

The Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich clash in the Champions League replicates the 1982 European Cup Final. Villa Park is certain to be filled to capacity as Villa once again contends with Europe’s elite teams.

Villa Park, Birmingham
Villa Park, Birmingham

Bayern approaches this match following a 1-1 draw against last season’s Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Villa also played to a draw away at Ipswich Town, a match in which they might have been somewhat distracted, keeping their focus on this upcoming Champions League clash.

An emotionally charged evening awaits, marking the first competitive encounter between the two since Villa’s renowned victory in the competition 42 years ago. Especially given that Gary Shaw, an integral member of that Villa team, has recently passed away.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Wednesday, 2 October, 2024
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
  • Stadium: Villa Park, Birmingham

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich

FC Bayern TV and the official FC Bayern app provide a free live stream in English, allowing you to witness Vincent Kompany’s game as the team’s head coach, who holds the record for most victories.

  • UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
  • USA: Paramount+, ViX
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1 Germany
Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich lineups

Aston Villa possible lineup: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins

Bayern Munich possible lineup: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football.Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

Latest Full Matches

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer