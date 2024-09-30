Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming free

The Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich clash in the Champions League replicates the 1982 European Cup Final. Villa Park is certain to be filled to capacity as Villa once again contends with Europe’s elite teams.
Bayern approaches this match following a 1-1 draw against last season’s Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Villa also played to a draw away at Ipswich Town, a match in which they might have been somewhat distracted, keeping their focus on this upcoming Champions League clash.
An emotionally charged evening awaits, marking the first competitive encounter between the two since Villa’s renowned victory in the competition 42 years ago. Especially given that Gary Shaw, an integral member of that Villa team, has recently passed away.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, 2 October, 2024
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Villa Park, Birmingham
Where to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich
FC Bayern TV and the official FC Bayern app provide a free live stream in English, allowing you to witness Vincent Kompany’s game as the team’s head coach, who holds the record for most victories.
- UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
- USA: Paramount+, ViX
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1 Germany
You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich lineups
Aston Villa possible lineup: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins
Bayern Munich possible lineup: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane