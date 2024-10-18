Watch Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Live Streaming free

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart will play in the seventh round of the Bundesliga on 19 October. Munich currently faces challenges regarding its performance. However, when it comes to the game, it’s not as bad as it seems. Understandably, the outcomes declined after Bayern faced three significant matches in succession against formidable opponents.

Allianz Arena, Munchen

Kompany’s team faced Bayer in the German championship, resulting in a 1:1 draw. In the Champions League, they were narrowly defeated by Aston Villa with a score of 0:1. Villa is well-prepared for high-stakes matches and is a formidable team in composition and performance. In the final round, Bayern faced one of the top teams from the beginning of the German championship today – Eintracht, resulting in a 3:3 draw.

The losses of points can be explained as follows. They were not equitable in all places. Bayern was certainly caught off guard by their loss to Aston Villa. And with Bayer, they encountered a bus; they simply couldn’t open it. They faced Munich with notable resistance, showcasing a well-organised team with a low defensive strategy. Throughout all these matches, Bayern operated from a position of strength. I believe that this series ought to be concluded after all. It will probably break during the first match following the break for the national team games. Bayern, in particular, are competing on their home turf.

The opponents are Stuttgart, a formidable club. Indeed, in the recent German championship match, they could not overcome Hoffenheim, yet an offensive approach characterised the entire game. The opponent managed to equalise during stoppage time. Sebastian Hoeness’s team continues to showcase impressive combinations this season, maintaining dominance on the pitch and effectively breaking down the opponent’s defence, even after the departure of several players. Overall, Stuttgart remains quite robust.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: German Bundesliga

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart

FC Bayern TV and the official FC Bayern app provide a free live stream in English, allowing you to witness Vincent Kompany’s game as the team’s head coach, who holds the record for most victories.

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football USA: ESPN+, ESPN App

ESPN+, ESPN App Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3 Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart lineups

Bayern Munich predicted lineup (4-3-2-1): Neuer (GK); Guerreiro, Dier, Min-Jae, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Muller, Gnabry; Kane

VfB Stuttgart predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Nubel (GK); Chase, Rouault, Chabot, Leweling; Millot, Karazor; Stiller, Mittelstadt, Demirovic; Undav