Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic Live Streaming Free

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic is scheduled for a Champions League match on Tuesday. Both teams aim to capitalise on their victories from match day one. Dortmund have excelled at home this season and will likely have the advantage over the challenging Scottish team.

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund is in a rebuilding stage with new head coach Nuri Şahin at the helm. The young Turkish strategist has tried several different strategies early in the season, with varying degrees of success. Dortmund has gathered 10 points from 5 Bundesliga matches, recently overcoming Bochum 4-2 after being down 0-2. Before that, they endured a significant 1-5 loss against Stuttgart.

In spite of the domestic shifts, Dortmund commenced their Champions League journey with impressive energy. They scored all three of their goals in the second half as they routed Club Brugge 3-0 on the road in the first round.

This year, Celtic has maintained its dominance from previous season, winning the Scottish Premiership with ease. The team has achieved victory in all 6 of their league games, netting 20 goals while allowing none against them. Celtic recently dominated St Johnstone with a 6-0 victory away from home, adding to their previous wins against Hearts (2-0) and Rangers (3-0).

Brendan Rodgers’ team showcased their prowess in the Champions League with an impressive 5-1 win against tournament newcomers Slovan Bratislava.

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2 USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX, CBS Sports Network

Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX, CBS Sports Network Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Canada: DAZN Canada

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic probable squads

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Couto, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson, Can, Gross, Bynoe-Gittens, Brandt, Adeyemi, Guirassy

Celtic: Schmeichel, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Taylor, Engels, McGregor, Bernardo, Kuhn, Maeda, Furuhashi