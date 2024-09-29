HomeNews

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic Live Streaming Free

By Time Soccer
Updated:

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic is scheduled for a Champions League match on Tuesday. Both teams aim to capitalise on their victories from match day one. Dortmund have excelled at home this season and will likely have the advantage over the challenging Scottish team.

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund
SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund is in a rebuilding stage with new head coach Nuri Şahin at the helm. The young Turkish strategist has tried several different strategies early in the season, with varying degrees of success. Dortmund has gathered 10 points from 5 Bundesliga matches, recently overcoming Bochum 4-2 after being down 0-2. Before that, they endured a significant 1-5 loss against Stuttgart.

In spite of the domestic shifts, Dortmund commenced their Champions League journey with impressive energy. They scored all three of their goals in the second half as they routed Club Brugge 3-0 on the road in the first round.

This year, Celtic has maintained its dominance from previous season, winning the Scottish Premiership with ease. The team has achieved victory in all 6 of their league games, netting 20 goals while allowing none against them. Celtic recently dominated St Johnstone with a 6-0 victory away from home, adding to their previous wins against Hearts (2-0) and Rangers (3-0).

Brendan Rodgers’ team showcased their prowess in the Champions League with an impressive 5-1 win against tournament newcomers Slovan Bratislava.

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic date & kick-off time

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 1, 2024
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic on TV

  • UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
  • USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX, CBS Sports Network
  • Germany: Amazon Prime Video
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic probable squads

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Couto, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson, Can, Gross, Bynoe-Gittens, Brandt, Adeyemi, Guirassy

Celtic: Schmeichel, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Taylor, Engels, McGregor, Bernardo, Kuhn, Maeda, Furuhashi

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football.Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

Latest Full Matches

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer