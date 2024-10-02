Where to watch Chelsea vs Gent: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

On October 3rd, the Conference League will host the opening round match between Gent and Chelsea. The Blues are undoubtedly among the top contenders to clinch the tournament title, and the club appears poised for a strong victory at the beginning of the tournament.

Chelsea are performing well this season. The team experienced a single defeat to Man City at the beginning of the EPL season, but after that, it secured nearly all victories. The Blues secured victories against West Ham (3:0), Wolverhampton (6:2), and Brighton (4:2).

Maresca’s team has a genuine opportunity to contend for the Conference League title. Its level and form remain elevated, and it continues to rise in the EPL as well. Additionally, Chelsea boasts a substantial squad, providing ample depth for two concurrent tournaments.

In recent months, Gent has shown comparable performance statistics, having not secured a win on only two occasions. The club experienced two setbacks in the Belgian championship, drawing 1:1 with Antwerp and losing 1:2 to Cercle Brugge. In the remaining matches, they secured victories, including a win against Brugge (4:2). The team achieved a commendable position in the tournament, securing third place.

What time is Chelsea vs Gent kick-off?

Competition: UEFA Conference League

UEFA Conference League Game Day: Thursday, 3 October 2024

Thursday, 3 October 2024 Kick-off : 20:00 UK Time

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Is Chelsea vs Gent on TV?

Country Streaming Services UK discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, Talksport 2 Radio UK USA Paramount+, ViX Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 255 Germany RTL+ France Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3 Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Spain Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7

How can I watch the Chelsea match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Chelsea highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Gent possible lineups

Chelsea predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Jorgensen (GK); Disasi, Tosin, Badiashile, Veiga; Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall; Neto, Felix, Mudryk; Nkunku

Gent predicted lineup (3-5-2): Roef (GK); Gambor, Watanabe, Mitrovic; Fadiga, Ito, Delorge, Brown; Vancsa; Surdez, Dean