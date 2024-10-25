Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle: Prediction, TV Channel, Lineups

The ninth round of the English championship will include the Chelsea vs Newcastle match. This game promises to be exciting, as the two powerful clubs are prepared to battle it out for the European Cup.

Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea lost in the previous round. First, the first match was against Liverpool, who are now atop the league. Even though they were down, Maresca’s squad was rightfully awarded a draw. Second, the Blues had only lost twice all season before this. They enjoyed a streak of six consecutive EPL rounds without a loss before then.

Chelsea has really stepped it up recently. The coaching staff has chosen all of the necessary players and assigned them to the squad. He moves up to sixth place and is commanding in the battle for the top five since his club has won most of its matches since the season began. They continue to compete in the Conference League alongside the EPL. A few days earlier, they cruised to a 4:1 victory against Panathinaikos.

However, Newcastle will not be playing in the European Cup this season. He did not perform to expectations last season. Nevertheless, the club is already dealing with enough issues. Unlike in the past draw, he is not stable. The Magpies recently lost to Fulham(1-3) and Brighton (0-1) in addition to losing to Everton (0-0). This is why Howe’s wards are not doing so well in the tournament—they are in ninth place.

What time is Chelsea vs Newcastle kick-off?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Sunday, 27 October 2024

Sunday, 27 October 2024 Kick-off : 13:00 UK Time

Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV?

Country Streaming Services UK Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports+, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra USA fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC Canada fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada Australia Optus Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport 6/HD France myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 3 Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 2

How can I watch the Chelsea match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Chelsea highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Newcastle prediction

The Blues’ predisposition for letting in goals is true, but the Magpies’ lack of brutality this month makes it unlikely to show it again against a rejuvenated lineup of starting players. Chelsea haven’t lost a Premier League home game against Newcastle since 2012, and they should extend that streak on Sunday before facing one other again in the EFL Cup.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle

Chelsea vs Newcastle possible lineups

Chelsea possible lineup: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Newcastle United possible lineup: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Isak, Gordon