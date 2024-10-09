Where to watch Chile vs Brazil on TV: Channel, Live stream

The ninth round of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will include the Chile vs Brazil match. The result seems clear-cut if you are unaware of the opponents’ strategies in this qualifying. However, the current Brazilian team’s chances of triumph cannot be guaranteed.

So far, Brazil has struggled in the ongoing World Cup. Not at all; it’s in fifth position, which ensures it will advance to the championship round. However, it is customary to anticipate a battle for first place from the Brazilians. These days, the squad is more likely to lose than win.

Dorival Júnior’s wards scored goals in a quite decent start. However, things have gone worse in the last several games. There was only one win in the five rounds, a 1–0 tie with Ecuador. Brazil has only ever lost one of its previous sixteen matches, including those against Paraguay (0:1), Colombia (1:2), and Uruguay (0:2). It is impossible to remember the scoreless draw with Argentina.

However, compared to its rivals, Chile’s predicament is much worse. There were eight rounds, but the national squad managed one victory and two draws. It has gone on a losing streak in qualifying, scoring only once or twice. With 12 goals allowed, Chile is in second place in the league. Like them, they have scored an insignificant number of goals.

When is Chile vs Brazil?

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Friday, October 11, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024 Kick-off: 01:00 UK Time

01:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

What TV channel is Chile vs Brazil on?

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Fanatiz USA

Fanatiz USA Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Australia: N/A

N/A Chile: Disney+ Chile, Chilevision, ESPN Chile

Disney+ Chile, Chilevision, ESPN Chile Brazil: Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo PlaySpor, TVGlobo

Chile vs Brazil possible squads

Chile possible squads (4-2-3-1): Arias (GK); Suazo, Lichnovsky, Maripan, lsla; Echeverria, Valdes; Davila, Sanchez, Osorio; Vargas

Brazil possible squads (4-3-3): Ederson (GK); Danilo, Bruno, Marquinhos, Arana; Guimaraes, Paqueta, Gomes; Raphinha, Sousa, Rodrygo