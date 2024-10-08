Where to watch Finland vs Ireland Republic on TV: Channel, Live stream

The Finland vs Ireland Republic match is scheduled to begin at 19:45 UK Time, with Ireland Head Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson aiming for his first victory as they take on the Finns on Thursday, October 10.

Helsingin olympiastadion

This match appears to be a crucial encounter in the struggle to avoid relegation to the third tier of the Nations League, as both teams have yet to earn points after two rounds of fixtures. However, Thursday’s game marks Finland’s first home match of the campaign.

Since November’s EURO Qualifiers triumphs against Northern Ireland and San Marino, Finland hasn’t won a competitive match. After three competitive games, the Eagle-owls lost all three. Markku Kanerva’s team lost 2-0 to England last month in the Nations League after starting the campaign with a 3-0 loss to Greece.

The Republic of Ireland’s most recent victory in a competitive match happened in October 2023. Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side, much like their hosts, heads into Thursday’s game following a three-match losing streak. The Boys in Green began their Nations League journey with a 2-0 loss to England at home, managing only one shot on target, and faced a similar outcome against Greece on Matchday 2.

Finland vs Ireland Republic date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Helsingin olympiastadion, Helsinki

Where to watch Finland vs Ireland Republic

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus

fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Finland: MTV Katsomo, YLE TV2

MTV Katsomo, YLE TV2 Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2

Where and how to watch Finland vs Ireland Republic live

With a VPN service, you can watch the match from anywhere. This service allows you to watch live streams on your TV, tablet, or mobile device.

Finland vs Ireland Republic possible lineups

Finland possible lineup: Lukas Hradecky, Jere Uronen, Robert Ivanov, Arttu Hoskonen, Adam Ståhl, Glen Kamara, Rasmus Schüller, Matti Peltola, Fredrik Jensen, Topi Keskinen, Teemu Pukki

Ireland Republic possible lineup: Caoimhin Kelleher, Séamus Coleman, Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea, Matt Doherty, Jayson Molumby, Will Smallbone, Robbie Brady, Chiedozie Ogbene, Adam Idah, Sammie Szmodics