Where to watch Finland vs Ireland Republic on TV: Channel, Live stream

The Finland vs Ireland Republic match is scheduled to begin at 19:45 UK Time, with Ireland Head Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson aiming for his first victory as they take on the Finns on Thursday, October 10.
This match appears to be a crucial encounter in the struggle to avoid relegation to the third tier of the Nations League, as both teams have yet to earn points after two rounds of fixtures. However, Thursday’s game marks Finland’s first home match of the campaign.
Since November’s EURO Qualifiers triumphs against Northern Ireland and San Marino, Finland hasn’t won a competitive match. After three competitive games, the Eagle-owls lost all three. Markku Kanerva’s team lost 2-0 to England last month in the Nations League after starting the campaign with a 3-0 loss to Greece.
The Republic of Ireland’s most recent victory in a competitive match happened in October 2023. Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side, much like their hosts, heads into Thursday’s game following a three-match losing streak. The Boys in Green began their Nations League journey with a 2-0 loss to England at home, managing only one shot on target, and faced a similar outcome against Greece on Matchday 2.
Finland vs Ireland Republic date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Nations League
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Helsingin olympiastadion, Helsinki
Where to watch Finland vs Ireland Republic
- UK: N/A
- USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Finland: MTV Katsomo, YLE TV2
- Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2
Finland vs Ireland Republic possible lineups
Finland possible lineup: Lukas Hradecky, Jere Uronen, Robert Ivanov, Arttu Hoskonen, Adam Ståhl, Glen Kamara, Rasmus Schüller, Matti Peltola, Fredrik Jensen, Topi Keskinen, Teemu Pukki
Ireland Republic possible lineup: Caoimhin Kelleher, Séamus Coleman, Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea, Matt Doherty, Jayson Molumby, Will Smallbone, Robbie Brady, Chiedozie Ogbene, Adam Idah, Sammie Szmodics