How to watch Fiorentina vs Milan on TV: Channel, Live stream

The seventh round of Serie A will showcase the Fiorentina vs Milan match. The encounter promises to be unpredictable, mainly due to their inconsistent performance, which yields varying results.

Stadio Artemio Franchi, Firenze

A closer look at all tournaments reveals that Milan is not performing at its peak, oscillating between wins and losses. However, upon examining Serie A, it is evident that the club has addressed its previous shortcomings. In recent matches, it has achieved victories, including against tough competitors—2:1 against Inter, 3:0 against Lecce, and 4:0 against Venice. Fonseca’s team has ascended to third place in the table. It trails the leaders by just a few points.

However, Milan continues to face challenges in the Champions League. Nevertheless, the club can point to a challenging schedule. In the initial rounds, he faced formidable opponents – Liverpool (1:3) and Bayer (0:1). The representative of Italy should be somewhat more approachable.

Fiorentina proudly represents the colours of the Italian flag in European competitions. Nonetheless, it is not participating in the Champions League or the Europa League. This week, Fiorentina commenced their journey in the Conference League with a 2-0 victory against the New Saints. Their schedule of meetings with opponents appears to be so well-organised that it suggests there will be no difficulties. Nevertheless, the tournament standard falls significantly below that of the UEFA Europa League.

In Serie A, the team from Florence is struggling to achieve good results. Since the beginning of the season, there has been just one victory. Indeed, they defeated Lazio (2-1), but in other encounters, Fiorentina did not attain similar outcomes. They dropped points against Empoli (0-0), Venice (0-0), and Parma (1-1).

You can watch this match live online for free and see Milan’s highlights of the goals.

Where is Fiorentina vs Milan playing?

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Sunday, 6 October, 2024

Sunday, 6 October, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Firenze

Is Fiorentina vs Milan on TV?

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1 USA: Paramount+, SiriusXM FC

Paramount+, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network Canada, TLN

fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network Canada, TLN Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2 Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Where and how to watch Fiorentina vs Milan live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Fiorentina vs Milan possible lineups

Lazio possible lineup: Provedel; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Rovella, Guendouzi; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos

Empoli possible lineup: Vasquez; Goglichidze, Ismajli, Viti; Gyasi, Henderson, Grassi, Pezzella; Fazzini, Esposito; Colombo