Watch Hungary vs Netherlands Live Streaming Free

The third round of the Nations League will be played on October 11th, featuring the Hungary vs Netherlands match. The Dutch will come out on top in this match. However, they could have some trouble with the Hungarians.

Even without their greatest players, the Netherlands are still a formidable opponent. There is a lot of strength and skill in the national team. It seemed to be doing well in Euro 2024; they advanced to the semi-finals, but lost a close match to England, 1:2. Overall, and especially in the latter stretch, Dutchmen were visible.

So far, Koeman’s charges have been undefeated in the Nations League. Bosnia and Herzegovina was their first opponent, and they won 5-2. The Dutch faced a group rival in Germany in the second round, so it’s evident that they’ll be vying for first place. There, the squad’s defence was lacking, but they managed to hold on for a 2:2 victory.

However, Hungary has not yet recovered from their Nations League setback. It may not be the best national team, but it does play at a decent level. Despite losing Euro 2024, it was an issue for Germany. However, Hungary’s loss against Germany in the UEFA Nations League was a clean 0:5. Since the team’s opponents in the second round were Bosnians, it seemed as if they would score points with certainty. The ‘golden team’ fared much better, yet they still lost the match 0:0.

Hungary vs Netherlands date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Friday, October 11, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

Where to watch Hungary vs Netherlands

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands

NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands Hungary: M4 Sports

Hungary vs Netherlands possible lineups

Hungary possible lineup: Dibusz; Botka, Dardai, Orban; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga

Netherlands possible lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van de Ven, Hato; Gravenberch, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Zirkzee