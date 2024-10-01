Watch Rangers vs Lyon Live Streaming Free

Rangers vs Lyon are set to face off in the second round of the Europa League. This meeting features opponents of approximately equal standing. They will likely not reach a decision on the winner.

Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When looking at the statistics of the teams’ matches this season, it is evident that the Rangers are in a stronger position. In a month and a half, there has been just one defeat – a 0:3 loss to Celtic in the Scottish championship. In the other games, the team won with assurance – in the domestic league, it continues to lead as expected.

The Scottish representative in the Europa League commenced their campaign with a strong win. The club secured a victory against Malmö with a score of 2:0. The Rangers appeared to have the potential to score even more, as they seemed to dominate in stature. They launched a fierce assault.

Lyon has experienced more setbacks this season. The club began its journey in Ligue 1, facing multiple losses. In recent rounds, the situation has shown some improvement. Despite facing formidable opponents, the Lions encountered difficulties, losing 2:3 to Marseille. In the French championship, they remain positioned relatively low.

Lyon began their Europa League campaign with a victory. Their opponent was far from straightforward, as they faced last year’s Conference League champion – Olympiacos. However, the Lions secured a 2-0 victory despite the Greeks applying pressure and having opportunities to level the score.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Date: Thursday, 3 October 2024

Thursday, 3 October 2024 Kick-Off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Where can I watch Rangers vs Lyon?

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3 USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX, CBS Sports Network

Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX, CBS Sports Network Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

How to watch Rangers vs Lyon live

You can watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service, which allows you to watch live streams on your TV, tablet, or mobile device.

Rangers vs Lyon Squads

Rangers possible lineup: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Cerny, Lawrence, Bajrami; Dessers

Lyon possible lineup: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico; Tolisso, Matic; Nuamah, Cherki, Fofana; Lacazette