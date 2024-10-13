How to watch Switzerland vs Denmark on TV: Channel, Live stream, Prediction

Denmark aims to secure a second victory against Switzerland as they head to Kybunpark for a Group A4 match in the UEFA Nations League. The Swiss have been noticeably off their game in the competition and will likely face challenges against a self-assured Denmark team. The Switzerland vs Denmark match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Denmark arrives at this game following a loss to Spain. They maintained their discipline and held their ground, but they lost control during the second half of the game. This signified their initial loss after achieving two consecutive victories. Conversely, Switzerland has yet to secure a victory in the competition and has faced challenges in achieving team balance, appearing to lack creativity on the pitch. Let’s examine the team news and anticipated lineups for the Switzerland vs Denmark match.

Switzerland has reported no injury concerns following their match against Serbia in the competition. Gregor Kobel will remain in goal, with Grant Xhaka and Remo Freuler poised to lead the midfield. Dan Ndoye, following an impressive performance in the European Championship, is expected to lead the team with his skills.

Switzerland vs Denmark date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Kybunpark, Switzerland

How to watch Switzerland vs Denmark on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sunrise TV RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

Blue Sport, Sunrise TV RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

Switzerland vs Denmark possible lineup

Switzerland: Kobel, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Rieder, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer, Ndoye, Zeqiri, Embolo

Denmark: Schmeichel, Kristensen, Vestergaard, Nelsson, Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen, Eriksen, Gronbaek, Poulsen

Switzerland vs Denmark prediction

On Tuesday night, we may expect another deadlock in the last seven encounters between these two teams. Both teams will be confident in their abilities to win this match, but we anticipate a close encounter that ends in a draw.

Prediction: Switzerland 1-1 Denmark