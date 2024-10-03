West Ham United will be back at London Stadium on Saturday for their last match before the October international break, facing off against Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town. The West Ham United vs Ipswich Town match

London Stadium

West Ham has had a shaky start to the season, but their home record at the London Stadium has been particularly dismal, with three straight losses. The Hammers were anticipated to pick up some points from those matches, especially considering the elite Premier League opponents they faced, such as Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Chelsea. This is because of the very talented roster that the club created throughout the summer window.

Ipswich Town, a freshly promoted club, are one point behind Julen Lopetegui’s squad in fifteenth position, and they will be facing off against Julen Lopetegui’s fourteenth-placed squad in their next encounter. Ipswich Town, managed by Kieran McKenna, has been playing fantastic football lately, yet they still haven’t won a Premier League match. Ipswich Town suffered crushing losses against the reigning champions Manchester City and Liverpool to begin the new season. However, they have drawn their last four games against Fulham, Brighton, Southampton, and Aston Villa.

When does West Ham United vs Ipswich Town kick-off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

15:00 UK time Stadium: London Stadium

Is West Ham United vs Ipswich Town on TV?

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada

fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Where and how to watch West Ham United vs Ipswich Town live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch West Ham live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Predicted lineups

West Ham: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Todibo, Emerson, Soucek, Rodriguez, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen, Antonio

Ipswich: Muric, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Phillips, Ogbene, Clarke, Hutchinson, Delap