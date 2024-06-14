What channel is Hungary vs Switzerland is on? Live Stream Free

Hungary and Switzerland will face off on Saturday in the second Group A clash of UEFA Euro 2024. The match will start at 2 pm BST on Saturday, 15 June 2024. The Cologne Stadium, also known as RheinEnergieStadion, will be the venue for the event.

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

Although the Swiss and Hungarians may be difficult to follow, they will have a significant Premier League presence in their own encounter. Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, Dominik Szoboszlai from Liverpool, and Callum Styles from Sunderland will aim for a spot in Marco Rossi’s team.

Switzerland has included Manuel Akanji from Manchester City and Fabian Schar from Newcastle in their squad.

What time is Hungary vs Switzerland?

Date: Saturday, June 15

Saturday, June 15 Kick-off time: 3 p.m. CET / 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET

The match between Hungary and Switzerland is scheduled to take place on June 15, 2024, at 15:00 CET. The game will be held at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

MORE: Euro 2024 Group Table & Standings

What TV channel is Hungary vs Switzerland on?

The Hungary vs Switzerland match at Euro 2024 will be broadcast on the following TV channels:

In the UK, the game will be shown live on ITV1 and STV. Coverage starts at 2pm BST.

In the US, the match will be available to watch and stream live through FuboTV – 7-day free trial and ViX.

– and ViX. In Canada, the game will be broadcast on TSN1 and TSN4, with coverage starting at 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT

Germany: Magenta Sport

Magenta Sport Netherlands: NOS

NOS Spain: RTVE



How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record