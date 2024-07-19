Where to watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: Live streaming for free in the USA

On Saturday, the Chicago Fire will face Gerardo Martino’s team in a critical match at Chase Stadium as the 2024 edition of Major League Soccer resumes play. Given their divergent fortunes this season, both teams will be eager to secure victory in this match.

Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Inter Miami has performed well, winning seven of their last ten matches, despite being without leader Lionel Messi, who had to return to Argentina’s national team for the Copa America. Without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front, players like Robert Taylor, Federico Redondo, and Leonardo Campana have stepped up and scored when it counted most.

The Chicago Fire will want to keep their winning run going, as they are presently in third place in the Eastern Conference. The team from Chicago is looking to shock the world by beating Inter Miami, who are currently atop the league, in their home stadium. They have a record of 4 wins, 3 losses, and 3 ties.

When will the Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire match be played?

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire will be played at the Chase Stadium on July 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 19:30 ET / 16:30 PT in the US.

Games Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Date Saturday, July 20 Times 7:30 pm ET, 4:30 pm PT Venue Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire:

Mexico: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass USA: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Australia: MLS Season Pass

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 05/10/23 Chicago Fire 4 – 1 Inter Miami MLS 26/03/23 Inter Miami 2 – 3 Chicago Fire MLS 11/09/22 Chicago Fire 3 – 1 Inter Miami MLS 27/02/22 Inter Miami 0 – 0 Chicago Fire MLS 19/08/21 Inter Miami 3 – 2 Chicago Fire MLS

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire predicted lineups

Inter Miami possible starting lineup: Drake Callender, Ian Fray, Alba, Yannick Bright, Tomás Avilés, Kryvtsov, Federico Redondo, Benjamín Cremaschi, Leonardo Campana, Julian Gressel, Robert Taylor

Chicago Fire possible starting lineup: Christopher Brady, Souquet, Allan Arigoni, Kellyn Acosta, Wyatt Omsberg, Rafael Czichos, Christopher Mueller, Gastón Giménez, Hugo Cuypers, Brian Gutierrez, Maren Haile-Selassie