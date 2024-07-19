HomeFootball on TV

Where to watch Monterrey vs Queretaro: Live streaming for free in the USA

By Fernandez
Updated:

Club Monterrey is set to host Club Querétaro on Day 4 of the Apertura 2024 Liga MX Tournament. The team from the Sultana del Norte is aiming to regain their consistency after a series of disappointing results. They are hopeful that facing the feathered team will help them achieve this goal.

Estadio BBVA
Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

When will the Monterrey vs Queretaro match be played?

Rayados vs Gallos Blancos will be played at the Estadio BBVA on July 20, 2024. The kick-off is scheduled for 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.

GamesMonterrey vs Queretaro
DateSaturday, July 20
Times9 pm ET, 6 pm PT
VenueEstadio BBVA, Guadalupe
Streamfubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Rayados vs Gallos Blancos:

  • Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN
  • USA: ViX

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
25/01/24Monterrey 1 – 1 QuerétaroLiga MX
12/11/23Querétaro 0 – 0 MonterreyLiga MX
16/02/23Monterrey 2 – 0 QuerétaroLiga MX
22/07/22Querétaro 0 – 3 MonterreyLiga MX
09/01/22Monterrey 0 – 0 QuerétaroLiga MX

Monterrey vs Queretaro predicted lineups

Monterrey Predicted lineup: Andrada (GK), Aguirre, Medina, Guzman, Vegas, Corona, Canales, Rodriguez, Meza, Berterame, de la Rosa

Queretaro Predicted lineup: Allison (GK), Valencia, Venegas, Escamilla, Manzanarez, Mendoza, Barrera, Rio, Lertora, Camacho, Sosa

Fernandezhttps://timesoccertv.com/
Fernández is a soccer writer with over 5 years of experience. He covers Liga MX and MLS matches.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer