Where to watch Monterrey vs Queretaro: Live streaming for free in the USA

Club Monterrey is set to host Club Querétaro on Day 4 of the Apertura 2024 Liga MX Tournament. The team from the Sultana del Norte is aiming to regain their consistency after a series of disappointing results. They are hopeful that facing the feathered team will help them achieve this goal.

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

When will the Monterrey vs Queretaro match be played?

Rayados vs Gallos Blancos will be played at the Estadio BBVA on July 20, 2024. The kick-off is scheduled for 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.

Games Monterrey vs Queretaro Date Saturday, July 20 Times 9 pm ET, 6 pm PT Venue Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Rayados vs Gallos Blancos:

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN

TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN USA: ViX

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 25/01/24 Monterrey 1 – 1 Querétaro Liga MX 12/11/23 Querétaro 0 – 0 Monterrey Liga MX 16/02/23 Monterrey 2 – 0 Querétaro Liga MX 22/07/22 Querétaro 0 – 3 Monterrey Liga MX 09/01/22 Monterrey 0 – 0 Querétaro Liga MX

Monterrey vs Queretaro predicted lineups

Monterrey Predicted lineup: Andrada (GK), Aguirre, Medina, Guzman, Vegas, Corona, Canales, Rodriguez, Meza, Berterame, de la Rosa

Queretaro Predicted lineup: Allison (GK), Valencia, Venegas, Escamilla, Manzanarez, Mendoza, Barrera, Rio, Lertora, Camacho, Sosa