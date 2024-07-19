Where to watch Monterrey vs Queretaro: Live streaming for free in the USA

Club Monterrey is set to host Club Querétaro on Day 4 of the Apertura 2024 Liga MX Tournament. The team from the Sultana del Norte is aiming to regain their consistency after a series of disappointing results. They are hopeful that facing the feathered team will help them achieve this goal.
When will the Monterrey vs Queretaro match be played?
Rayados vs Gallos Blancos will be played at the Estadio BBVA on July 20, 2024. The kick-off is scheduled for 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.
|Games
|Monterrey vs Queretaro
|Date
|Saturday, July 20
|Times
|9 pm ET, 6 pm PT
|Venue
|Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Rayados vs Gallos Blancos:
- Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN
- USA: ViX
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|25/01/24
|Monterrey 1 – 1 Querétaro
|Liga MX
|12/11/23
|Querétaro 0 – 0 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|16/02/23
|Monterrey 2 – 0 Querétaro
|Liga MX
|22/07/22
|Querétaro 0 – 3 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|09/01/22
|Monterrey 0 – 0 Querétaro
|Liga MX
Monterrey vs Queretaro predicted lineups
Monterrey Predicted lineup: Andrada (GK), Aguirre, Medina, Guzman, Vegas, Corona, Canales, Rodriguez, Meza, Berterame, de la Rosa
Queretaro Predicted lineup: Allison (GK), Valencia, Venegas, Escamilla, Manzanarez, Mendoza, Barrera, Rio, Lertora, Camacho, Sosa