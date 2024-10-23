Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: UCL Live Stream Free, TV Channel and Prediction

The Champions League’s third round will include the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool match. Two champions from their respective leagues will compete here. RB and Bayern are tied for first place in the Bundesliga, while Liverpool is the sole leader of the EPL.

Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Liverpool is performing exceptionally well, as demonstrated last weekend. The match against Chelsea was incredibly challenging. The Blues built up their momentum and aimed for at least one point. The game concluded with a narrow margin, as the Reds demonstrated greater fortune in their offensive efforts, finishing at 2-1. They have extended their winning streak to seven matches across all tournaments.

Since the beginning of the season, Slot’s team has experienced only one defeat, which can be regarded as an exception to the norm. In the Champions League, the team began with assurance—first overcoming a formidable rival, Milan (3:1), and then managing a victory against Bologna (2:0), though not without some challenges. Liverpool has demonstrated its ability to adapt to opponents, occasionally capitalising on their weaknesses. It’s pretty expected that the team will witness numerous victories.

The standard of Leipzig, naturally, is not as elevated. Nonetheless, the club is achieving commendable results. It has maintained an undefeated record in the Bundesliga and currently shares the top position with Bayern. RB have managed to secure victories in all but a few of their matches, with only a couple resulting in draws. However, the team has not achieved the same level of success in the Champions League. It was defeated in both matches by formidable rivals – 1-2 against Atletico and 2-3 against Juventus. In both meetings, the representative of Germany performed admirably and warranted a draw. However, he was unable to fend off his adversaries.

What time is RB Leipzig vs Liverpool kick off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 Kick-off : 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Is RB Leipzig vs Liverpool on TV?

Country Streaming Services UK discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live USA Paramount+, ViX Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254 France Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3 Germany DAZN Germany Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal Spain Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Prediction

Although both teams have been formidable in their home leagues, Liverpool’s consistency in Europe has been more noticeable. Despite RB Leipzig’s home field advantage, the Reds should easily defeat them.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-3 Liverpool

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool possible lineups

Liverpool predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kelleher (GK), Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Jones, Diaz, Nunez

RB Leipzig predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Gulacsi (GK), Orban, Klostermann, Lukeba, Geertruida, Haidara, Vermeeren, Nusa, Simons, Sesko, Openda.