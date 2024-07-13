Argentina vs Colombia: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

The final match of the Copa America 2024 will be played between Argentina and Colombia. Undoubtedly, there is a chance for Scaloni’s squad to win the 2022 World Cup, three straight international tournaments, and a second America’s Cup in a row. But they’ll be up against a talented and determined squad.
Argentinean performance in the America’s Cup has not been flawless. With three victories in a row and no goals against, it was unrivalled in its group. It became somewhat more challenging in the playoffs. First, a quarterfinal match against Ecuador was intense and ultimately finished in a 2:1 penalty shootout. After that, Scaloni’s wards faced Canada in the semifinals. The match was close throughout; the Canadians had their chances and countered well, but Argentina ultimately prevailed, 2-0.
At the same time, Colombia has emerged as the tournament’s unexpected revelation. The fact that it has come this far surprised some. The team’s performance, however, warranted a spot in the championship game. Despite Brazil’s best efforts, it came out on top in the group. After a 5:0 quarterfinal win against Panama, the Colombians faced a tough semi-final match against Uruguay, winning by a score of 1:0. Colombia rallied heroically from being down to 10 men in the midst of the match and ultimately prevailed.
When is Argentina vs Colombia kickoff?
- Date: Sunday, July 14
- Time: 8 pm ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
What TV channel is Argentina vs Colombia on?
The 2024 Copa America match between Argentina and Colombia will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:
- Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.
- Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.
- Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.
- ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.
- DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.
- Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Canada: TSN, RDS
- Colombia: DIRECTV Sports, DGO
- Mexico: Azteca, TUDN
- Spain: Movistar
- UK: This match will be shown in the UK on Premier Sport Player’s platforms.
- USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision, VIX
Head-to-Head Record
- 02/02/2022 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina 1 – 0 Colombia
- 07/07/2021 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Argentina P 1 – 1 Colombia
- 09/06/2021 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Colombia 2 – 2 Argentina
- 16/06/2019 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Argentina 0 – 2 Colombia
- 12/09/2018 – Friendly: Colombia 0 – 0 Argentina
Possible line-ups
Argentina predicted lineup (4-4-2): E. Martinez, Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Gonzalez, Alvarez, Messi
Colombia predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Vargas, S. Arias, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica, Rios, Lerma, J. Arias, James, Diaz, Cordoba.