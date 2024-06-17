Belgium vs Slovakia: Where to watch live stream free on TV

Belgium will begin their Euro 2024 campaign with a match against Slovakia, which will be challenging but not impossible. Francesco Calzona, a former caretaker manager for Napoli, will be serving as the manager of the Slovakian team that the Red Devils will face at Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main.
Belgium comes into the tournament rated third in the FIFA World Rankings, behind only France among the teams competing. Following a string of tournaments in which they were eliminated in the quarterfinals, the team is still attempting to reproduce its best result, a second-place finish in the 1980 event.
On the other hand, Slovakia comes into the tournament ranked 48th in FIFA. Although not as successful as in 1976 when it participated as Czechoslovakia, Slovakia has not achieved the same level of success. In 2016, they managed to progress beyond the Group Stage, which was their most successful performance so far.
What time is Belgium vs Slovakia?
- Euro 2024: Group E
- Match Date: Monday, 17 June
- Kick-off: 6 pm local
- Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main
What TV channel is Belgium vs Slovakia on?
United States: FOX, FuboTV – 7-day free trial
Canada: TSN, TVA Sports
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV
Argentina: ESPN
United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports
Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport
Italy: RAI, Sky Sport
Netherlands: NOS
Spain: RTVE
Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV
Head-to-Head Record
06/02/2013 – Friendly: Belgium 2 – 1 Slovakia
20/05/2006 – Friendly: Slovakia 1 – 1 Belgium
17/04/2002 – Friendly: Belgium 1 – 1 Slovakia