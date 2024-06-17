Belgium vs Slovakia: Where to watch live stream free on TV

Belgium will begin their Euro 2024 campaign with a match against Slovakia, which will be challenging but not impossible. Francesco Calzona, a former caretaker manager for Napoli, will be serving as the manager of the Slovakian team that the Red Devils will face at Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main.

Belgium comes into the tournament rated third in the FIFA World Rankings, behind only France among the teams competing. Following a string of tournaments in which they were eliminated in the quarterfinals, the team is still attempting to reproduce its best result, a second-place finish in the 1980 event.

On the other hand, Slovakia comes into the tournament ranked 48th in FIFA. Although not as successful as in 1976 when it participated as Czechoslovakia, Slovakia has not achieved the same level of success. In 2016, they managed to progress beyond the Group Stage, which was their most successful performance so far.

What time is Belgium vs Slovakia?

Euro 2024: Group E

Group E Match Date: Monday, 17 June

Monday, 17 June Kick-off: 6 pm local

6 pm local Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main

What TV channel is Belgium vs Slovakia on?

United States: FOX, FuboTV – 7-day free trial

Canada: TSN, TVA Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV

Argentina: ESPN

United Kingdom: BBC, ITV

France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports

Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport

Italy: RAI, Sky Sport

Netherlands: NOS

Spain: RTVE

Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

06/02/2013 – Friendly: Belgium 2 – 1 Slovakia

20/05/2006 – Friendly: Slovakia 1 – 1 Belgium

17/04/2002 – Friendly: Belgium 1 – 1 Slovakia