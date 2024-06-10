Slovakia squad Euro 2024: Francesco Calzona’s team line-up

The provisional announcement of the Slovakia squad Euro 2024 has been made, with Francesco Calzona including 32 players in his preliminary side. Slovakia is poised to participate in their third ongoing European Championships, a feat not achieved since the split of Czechoslovakia in 1993.

Francesco Calzona, Head Coach of the Slovakia National Team

Calzona finds himself in a unique situation. He continues to hold the position of head coach at Napoli while also fulfilling his duties as the head coach of Slovakia since his appointment with Partenopei in February. His contract at the Stadio Maradona is set to expire at the end of June, and there are reports suggesting that Antonio Conte will be his successor.

Slovakia will have challenges in the group stages as well, despite their ease in qualifying for the competition. Slovakia’s Euro 2024 team, drawn in Group E with Belgium, Romania, and Ukraine, will need to be in peak form to advance to the knockout rounds.

Slovakia confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)

Marek Rodak (Fulham)

Henrich Ravas (New England Revolution)

Defenders:

Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin)

Norbert Gyomber (Salernitana)

Denis Vavro (FC Copenhagen)

Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Adam Obert (Cagliari)

David Hancko (Feyenoord)

Vernon De Marco (Hatta Club)

Sebastian Kosa (Spartak Trnava)

Midfielders:

Matus Bero (Bochum)

Juraj Kucka (Slovan Bratislava)

Tomas Rigo (Baník Ostrava)

Patrik Hrosovsky (Genk)

Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli)

Ondrej Duda (Hellas Verona)

Laszlo Benes (Hamburg)

Forwards:

David Duris (Ascoli)

Tomas Suslov (Hellas Verona)

Ivan Schranz (Slavia Prague)

Robert Bozenik (Boavista)

David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava)

Lubomir Tupta (Slovan Liberec)

Leo Sauer (Feyenoord)

Lukas Haraslin (Sparta Prague)

Manager

Slovakia’s preparations for Euro 2024 may have been affected by Calzona’s appointment as national team manager in February. Despite poor results in Naples, Calzona managed to become the Slovakian national team boss in 2022 and has shown impressive performance, particularly in helping the nation qualify for the Euros. His previous experience as an assistant manager and technical coach also contributed to his success.

Key Player

Skriniar is a highly respected defender who has represented the national and Inter Milan teams. Since his arrival at PSG last summer, his value has significantly risen. After enduring an ankle injury during the previous season, the 29-year-old has made a remarkable recovery and is now fully fit. He is prepared to defend with his tough style and uncompromising approach.

Slovakia UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures