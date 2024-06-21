Brazil squad Copa America 2024: Dorival Junior list of players in national team roster

Dorival Junior has finally presented his whole Brazil squad Copa America 2024, with Casemiro among the notable absentees. The new manager has changed things up for last season’s finalists, leaving Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, and Casemiro at home and placing all his focus on the other players.

Dorival Junior, Head Coach of the Brazil National Team

Brazil currently not doing well. The five-time world champions have been through a lot since their quarterfinal failure at the 2022 World Cup losing to Croatia, and now some are wondering whether they deserve to be counted among the favourites to win the 2024 Copa America.

Undoubtedly, the Selecao has the potential to find their rhythm and showcase their unparalleled attacking prowess. However, it is crucial for them to regain their form in the upcoming weeks before the tournament. Brazil has been placed in Group D alongside Costa Rica, Colombia, and Paraguay. Their first match will be against Costa Rica on June 24.

Brazil squad Copa America 2024

Goalkeepers:

Alisson (Liverpool)

Bento (Athletico-PR)

Rafael (São Paulo)

Defenders:

Danilo (Juventus)

Yan Couto (Girona)

Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG)

Wendell (Porto)

Lucas Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

Éder Militão (Real Madrid)

Midfielders:

Andreas Pereira (Fulham)

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United)

Forwards:

Endrick (Palmeiras)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Evanilson (Porto)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Savinho (Girona)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Manager

Dorival Junior got the job in January 2024 and hasn’t had much time to settle in before being thrown into a big competition. At the age of 61, Dorival has patiently awaited his opportunity to lead the national team. Throughout his extensive managerial career in Brazil, he has overseen nearly 1000 games and boasts a remarkable win rate of 50%. However, it is uncertain if he will repeat that success with the national team.

Key Player

The title of Brazil’s most valuable player now belongs to Vincius Jr., and he certainly deserves it. The Real Madrid winger has become a legend with the Selecao because to his outstanding play, which has set the standard for the rest of his teammates to follow. His explosive speed and smooth dribbling are unstoppable, yet other teams have too many talented players to concentrate on him alone. If Brazil wants to win in the US, Vinicius might be the deciding factor.

Brazil Copa America 2024 Fixtures