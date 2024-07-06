Colombia vs Panama: How to watch live, stream link free

Colombia has a dominating record over Canada in their past two games, but can the favourite continue that winning streak on July 6?

State Farm Stadium

The Colombian squad was not drawn into the most challenging group, where they were seen as strong playoff contenders with Brazil. With victories against Paraguay (2:1) and Costa Rica (3:0) in the first two rounds, Nestor Lorenzo’s squad qualified for the knockout round. However, they were far from relaxed in the last round, earning a 1–1 draw against Brazil.

So far, the America’s Cup has been most captivated by Panama. It seems like Thomas Christiansen’s squad had little chance of even finishing in second place after their 1:3 first-round loss to Uruguay, but the Panamanians pulled off an upset. They secured second place in their group with consecutive victories against the United States (2-1) and Bolivia (3-1).

What time is Colombia vs Panama?

Date: Saturday, July 6

Saturday, July 6 Time: 6 pm ET

6 pm ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

What TV channel is Colombia vs Panama on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Colombia and Panama will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Colombia: DIRECTV Sports

Panama: Medcom GO

Spain: Movistar

UK: This match will be shown in the UK on Premier Sport Player’s platforms.

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

MORE: Copa America 2024 Schedule

Head-to-Head Record

04/06/2019 – Friendly: Colombia 3 – 0 Panama

– Friendly: Colombia 3 – 0 Panama 09/05/2007 – Friendly: Panama 0 – 4 Colombia

– Friendly: Panama 0 – 4 Colombia 21/07/2005 – Concacaf Gold Cup: Colombia 2 – 3 Panama

– Concacaf Gold Cup: Colombia 2 – 3 Panama 06/07/2005 – Concacaf Gold Cup: Colombia 0 – 1 Panama

Possible line-ups

Colombia predicted XI (4-3-3): Vargas (GK), Munoz, D. Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica, Rios, Uribe, Arias, J. Rodriguez, Cordoba, Diaz.

Panama predicted XI (5-4-1): Mosquera (GK), Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Harvey, E. Davis, Blackman, Martinez, Welch, Barcenas, Fajardo.