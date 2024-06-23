Croatia vs Italy: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

Croatia and Italy will play each other in the third round of Euro 2024. Considering how the Croatians have done so far in the tournament, the favourite in this clash seems obvious.

Red Bull Arena, Wals-Siezenheim

The Croatians have not lived up to expectations at this Euro. The team was travelling as a contender for at least a playoff spot. First, it failed miserably in the game against Spain. Then it lost points in the game with Albania.

Italy faced Albania in the first round, losing quickly but regaining momentum. The victory was not considered dominant despite the difference in class. Italy seemed to be playing in “energy-saving” mode. The match with Spain was less than ideal, with Spain outperforming Italy in all aspects. Italy’s attack was lacking, and the score could have been higher.

When is Croatia vs Italy?

Date: Monday, June 24

Date: Monday, June 24
Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

Venue: Red Bull Arena

Location: Leipzig, Germany

What TV channel is Croatia vs Italy on?

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TVA, TSN

Croatia: HRT

Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV

Italy: SKY, RAI

Spain: RTVE

UK: BBC

USA: fuboTV, FOX

Head-to-Head Record

12/06/2015 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Croatia 1 – 1 Italy

– UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Croatia 1 – 1 Italy 16/11/ 20 14 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Italy 1 – 1 Croatia

– UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Italy 1 – 1 Croatia 14/06/ 20 12 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Italy 1 – 1 Croatia

– UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Italy 1 – 1 Croatia 16/08/ 20 06 – Friendly: Italy 0 – 2 Croatia

– Friendly: Italy 0 – 2 Croatia 08/06/2002 – FIFA World Cup: Italy 1 – 2 Croatia

Possible line-ups

Croatia possible starting lineup: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Sucic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Budimir, Kramaric

Italy possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Cristante, Barella; Chiesa, Pellegrini, Zaccagni; Retegui