Albania squad Euro 2024: Sylvinho’s team line-up

The preliminary Albania squad Euro 2024 was published, as Sylvinho’s men prepare for their second Euros campaign. With an outstanding 15 points from eight games, Albania accomplished the remarkable feat of topping their qualifying group, which also included other Euro anticipates, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Sylvinho, Head Coach of the Albania National Team

They have been assigned to Group B for the upcoming finals, which has widely been regarded as the most challenging group. This is due to the presence of traditional European powerhouses Spain and Italy, as well as a Croatian team that has shown strong performance in recent tournaments.

Albania’s Euro 2024 team includes a combination of experience and youthful potential, with Lazio defender Elseid Hysaj and Konyaspor attacker Sokol Cikalleshi joining Armando Broja from Chelsea and Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani. Indeed, there is plenty of reason for the Balkan country to be optimistic about its prospects in Germany despite the tough group it has been assigned to.

Albania provisional squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Etrit Berisha (Empoli)

Thomas Strakosha (Brentford)

Elhan Kastrati (Cittadella)

Simon Simoni (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders:

Elseid Hysaj (Lazio)

Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta)

Ardian Ismajli (Empoli)

Arlind Ajeti (CFR Cluj)

Marash Kumbulla (Sassuolo)

Enea Mihaj (Famalicao)

Naser Aliji (Voluntari)

Ivan Balliu (Rayo Vallecano)

Mario Mitaj (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Midfielders:

Amir Abrashi (Grasshoppers)

Ylber Ramadani (Leece)

Klaus Gjasula (Darmstadt 98)

Qazim Laci (Sparta Prague)

Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo)

Kristjan Asllani (Inter Milan)

Ernest Muci (Besiktas)

Medon Berisha (Leece)

Forwards:

Rey Manaj (Sivasspor)

Armando Broja (Fulham)

Taulant Seferi (Baniyas)

Jasir Asani (Gwangju FC)

Mirlind Daku (Rubin Kazan)

Arber Hoxha (Dinamo Zagreb)

Manager

In January 2023, Albania made the decision to bring on Sylvinho, a Brazilian full-back, as their manager. This came after his brief stints at Lyon and Corinthians. Sylvinho led the country to qualification for Euro 2024 by beating Poland and the Czech Republic in their group. He has won five games, drew three, and lost three. If he wants to make it to the round of 16 in Euro 2024, he needs to get better.

Key Player

The versatile defender Elseid Hysaj, who can play both left and right back, wasn’t included in Albania’s Euro 2016 team. He’s on his way to breaking all national records for appearances. The presence of Armando Broja and Kristjan Asllani is also essential to Albania’s victory, as their trio might save them from disappointment in Germany.

Albania UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures