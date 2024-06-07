Croatia squad Euro 2024: Zlatko Dalic’s team line-up

The head coach, Zlatko Dalic, has revealed the 26-man Croatia squad Euro 2024, which will represent the country in the competition in Germany. A few more players have been selected as substitutes in case any last-minute alterations are required.

Zlatko Dalic, Head Coach of the Croatia National Team

Croatia has been a tournament dark horse for years, and they will be desperate to finally win their first big prize. They came in second place at the 2018 World Cup, in the 2023 Nations League, and in the most recent World Cup in Qatar. Luka Modric will lead the team playing in his ninth big international event. A number of his senior teammates will also likely be playing in their last competition.

Croatia secured their spot in Euro 2024 by finishing in second place in their qualifying group, earning an impressive 16 points from their eight games. Nevertheless, the true challenge lies ahead, with Spain and Italy posing formidable opponents in this highly competitive tournament group, while Albania adds an element of variability.

Croatia provisional squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Dominik Livakovic (Fenerbahce)

Ivica Ivusic (Pafos)

Nediljko Labrovic (Rijeka)

Dominik Kotarski (PAOK)

Defenders:

Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)

Josip Juranovic (Union Berlin)

Borna Barisic (Rangers)

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon)

Borna Sosa (Ajax)

Josip Stanisic (Bayer Leverkusen)

Josip Sutalo (Ajax)

Martin Erlic (Sassuolo)

Marin Pongracic (Lecce)

Niko Kristian Sigur (Hajduk Split)

Midfielders:

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City)

Marcelo Brozovic (Al Nassr)

Mario Pasalic (Atalanta)

Nikola Vlasic (Torino)

Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg)

Luka Ivanusec (Feyenoord)

Luka Susic (RB Salzburg)

Kristijan Jakic (Augsburg)

Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb)

Toni Fruk (Rijeka)

Petar Sucic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Forwards:

Ivan Perisic (Hajduk Split)

Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)

Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Mark Pjaca (Rijeka)

Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

Marco Pasalic (Rijeka)

Marin Ljubicic (LASK)

Igor Matanovic (Karlsruher)

Manager

Zlatko Dalic, appointed in 2017, has led Croatia to a fourth major tournament, including a final at the 2018 World Cup and a third-place finish in the 2022 World Cup. Despite a disappointing finish in the last 16 at Euro 2020, Dalic’s impressive performance in 2022, including a victory over Brazil, has made him a valuable asset to the Balkan nation.

Key Player

Despite being 38 years old, Modric’s influence on the international stage may be waning, but he remains an essential player in Croatia’s Euro 2024 team. Modric’s 170 caps have played a crucial role in Croatia’s success in the last two World Cups. Modric is set to maintain his control and influence throughout the tournament alongside Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

