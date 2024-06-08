Italy squad Euro 2024: Luciano Spalletti’s team line-up

Luciano Spalletti has announced his 26-man Italy squad Euro 2024, making the tough decision to leave out some of the players who played a crucial role in their victory at Wembley Stadium three years ago. The Azzurri are preparing for a crucial tournament in Germany, where they will defend their title after an unprecedented triumph in the last tournament in the summer of 2021.

Luciano Spalletti, Head Coach of the Italy National Team

Italy secured the title of Euro 2020 by surprising England at Wembley, and they are now aiming for an even greater disaster in Germany this summer. Italy is still grappling with the disappointment of not qualifying for the World Cup. However, the current squad’s health is a matter of significant concern, as it was evident prior to the last European Championship that they were becoming a formidable force under Roberto Mancini.

Although the Azzurri, who have been assigned to the Euro 2024 group with Spain, Croatia, and Albania, may not be as formidable as they were three years ago, they were not among the favourites at that time. If they are able to advance to the elimination stages and their fixtures are favourable, anything is possible.

Italy confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain)

Alex Meret (Napoli)

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Defenders:

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter)

Raoul Bellanova (Torino)

Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino)

Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna)

Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus)

Matteo Darmian (Inter)

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

Federico Dimarco (Inter)

Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

Federico Gatti (Juventus)

Midfielders:

Nicolo Barella (Inter)

Bryan Cristante (Roma)

Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus)

Michael Folorunsho (Hellas Verona)

Davide Frattesi (Inter)

Jorginho (Arsenal)

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Forwards:

Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)

Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

Mateo Retegui (Genoa)

Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta)

Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

Manager

Roberto Mancini’s surprising departure from the national team in August was followed by the unexpected appointment of Luciano Spalletti. The previous manager of Inter Milan and Roma had recently begun a year-long break after successfully guiding Napoli to the Serie A title last season. However, he eagerly seized the opportunity to become the head coach of Italy. He has quickly familiarised himself with the Italy Euro 2024 squad as the Italian manager sets his sights on further success.

Key Player

Gianluigi Donnarumma, the last line of defence for Italian football, has demonstrated immense potential since his early years. At 25, he has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers. With over 61 appearances for the national team, he could reach obscene numbers on the international stage if he maintains his current level for the next 15 years. Donnarumma’s impressive performance in the Euro 2020 victory highlights his potential.

The defensive line is anchored by the commanding presence of Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, while in midfield, Arsenal’s Jorginho and Inter’s Nicolò Barella provide control and creativity. Up front, Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and Atalanta striker Gianluca Scamacca, fresh off a Europa League triumph, are expected to spearhead Italy’s attack as they aim to defend their European title.

Italy UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures