Spain squad Euro 2024: Luis de la Fuente’s team line-up

Spain squad Euro 2024 is shaping up nicely under manager Luis de la Fuente. The team has participated in more European Championships than any other country except Germany. They qualified for their 12th Euros by finishing top in their group, winning seven out of eight qualification games.

Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of the Spain National Team

Spain has been drawn in a tough Group B alongside Italy, Croatia and Albania. The Azzurri will be a familiar foe, having faced Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. Croatia, led by Luka Modric, will also pose a stern test, while Albania, making their first major tournament appearance, will be looking to cause an upset.

Even though it is not the most formidable generation of Spanish players, manager Luis de la Fuente still has a squad with enough quality for La Furia Roja to have a strong performance in the tournament.

Spain confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

David Raya (Arsenal, on loan from Brentford)

Alex Rimero (Real Sociedad)

Defenders:

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr)

Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad)

Nacho (Real Madrid)

Daniel Vivian (Athletic Bilbao)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Midfielders:

Rodrigo (Manchester City)

Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Alex Baena (Villarreal)

Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)

Forwards:

Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)

Joselu (Real Madrid)

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Ayoze Perez (Real Betis)

Manager

Luis de la Fuente, previously Spain’s youth team manager, led the nation to the Nations League title in 2023, despite a 2-0 loss to Scotland. Spain won six Euros Qualifying matches in a row, securing a spot in the German tournament, showcasing a commendable win rate of eight out of his 10 competitive matches.

Key Players

Alvaro Morata, Spain’s most capped player, has made 71 appearances for La Furia Roja since 2014 and has an impressive goal record of 34 in 74 caps. He will be Spain’s number one striker at the Euros this summer. Morata has also scored four goals in qualifying and 20 goals for Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City’s Rodri, a standout player for Spain, has not lost a match for club and country in 13 months. As a defensive-minded midfielder with athleticism and technical prowess, Rodri will set the tempo for De la Fuente’s Spain at the Euros this summer. He has captained Spain during the Euros Qualifiers and scored vital goals.

Aymeric Laporte, a central defender from Man City’s Treble-winning 2022/23 team, will play a crucial role in Spain’s backline at Euro 2024. Having made 28 international appearances since 2021, Laporte has played in Spain’s Nations League semi-finals and finals.

Pedri, named Young Player of the Tournament in 2021, is a technical midfielder with balance and vision similar to Barcelona and Spain greats. His availability would be a significant boost for Spain’s possession dominance and intricate passing style.

Spain UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures