England squad Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate’s team line-up

Gareth Southgate has announced his England squad Euro 2024. Surprisingly, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson did not make the list of candidates, while Luke Shaw was included in the squad despite being considered doubtful to participate.

Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of the England National Team

England is usually considered among the favourites for the tournament in Germany after their advancement to the final of Euro 2020. Moreover, it is worth noting that they possess probably the most skilled group of players in recent memory, including notable figures such as Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka, all of whom have had exceptional performances at their respective clubs.

Initially, the primary focus for the Three Lions will be on the group stages, where they are set to compete against Serbia, Denmark, and Slovenia. Continuing smoothly from that point will be crucial – what happens after that is uncertain.

England confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders:

Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

John Stones (Manchester City)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards:

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Manager

With three straight trips to the final, semi-final, and quarter-final stages of three different tournaments, Gareth Southgate is under tremendous pressure to lead England to international success. Although his technical expertise is being questioned, he has the potential to become a national hero if he gets the European Championship title in mid-July since Euro 2024 is anticipated to be his last tournament as England coach.

Key Player

Kane, England’s captain, is determined to win a match with the team despite missing the decisive penalty against France in the World Cup. Despite this, Kane finds the net regularly and has experience operating in the host country. His summer switch to Bayern Munich gives him experience operating in the country, which could help him excel against goalkeepers and secure more finishes for England.

