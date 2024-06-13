Germany vs Scotland: Where to watch live stream free on TV

The opening match of this Euro 2024 in Germany kicks off on Friday as the hosts Germany take on Steve Clarke’s Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Allianz Arena, Munchen

Scotland are huge outsiders to win Euro 2024 and are going to have to put in some very strong defensive performances if they are to qualify from the group stage for the very first time in their history.

Julian Nagelsmann are the clear favourite to top Group A and will be expected, by most, to get off to a winning start against The Tartan Army in the tournament’s curtain raiser.

What time is Germany vs Scotland?

Date: Friday, June 14

Friday, June 14 Kick-off time: 9 p.m. CET / 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET

Germany will face Scotland in the opening match of Group A at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. The match is scheduled for Friday, June 14, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with kickoff at 8pm local time (19:00 GMT)

What TV channel is Germany vs Scotland on?

Germany vs Scotland will be broadcast on the following TV channels:



United States: FOX Sports, FuboTV – 7-day free trial, VIX



United Kingdom: Watch on ITV in the UK for free – British football fans can watch Germany vs. Scotland for free online through ITVX, but they will need a valid UK postcode to access the live stream.



Germany: ZDF, Germany’s public broadcaster, is anticipated to provide a free live stream of the Germany vs. Scotland match, similar to the live stream offered by ARD, Germany’s other major public broadcaster.



Canada: TSN, TVA Sports

France: TF1, beIN Sports 1

Italy: RAI 1, Sky Sport Calcio

Netherlands: NOS

Spain: RTVE

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Globo

Argentina: ESPN

Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

07/09/2003 – UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Germany 2-1 Scotland

– UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Germany 2-1 Scotland 10/09/2003 – UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Germany 1-1 Scotland

– UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Germany 1-1 Scotland 07/09/2014 – UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Germany 2-1 Scotland

– UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Germany 2-1 Scotland 07/09/2015 – UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Germany 3-2 Scotland

Germany vs Scotland prediction

The odds for Germany vs Scotland are heavily in favor of Germany, with the following predictions and odds:

Germany to win : 3/10 (1.30) – 76.9%

: 3/10 (1.30) – 76.9% Draw : 27/5 (6.40) – 15.6%

: 27/5 (6.40) – 15.6% Scotland to win: 14/1 (15.00) – 6.7%

Germany is the clear favorite to win the match, with a probability of 76.9%