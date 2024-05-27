Germany squad Euro 2024: Julian Nagelsmann’s team line-up

Julian Nagelsmann has revealed his 27-man Germany squad for Euro 2024. The roster includes seasoned pros like Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos, as well as promising young stars like Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala. Mats Hummels, a defender for Borussia Dortmund, was one of many prominent players left off of Germany’s Euro 2024 roster.

Julian Nagelsmann, Head Coach of the Germany National Team (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Germans are optimistic about making it to the knockout rounds unharmed since their Euros group also includes Hungary and Switzerland. This is particularly true in light of their recent friendly victories against France and the Netherlands.

Automatically qualifying might potentially have had a negative effect on Die Mannschaft’s preparations. This is because the team, which has won the World Cup three times, has not played a competitive match since the group stages of the World Cup in 2022.

Germany provisional squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)

Alex Nubel (Stuttgart)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders:

Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart)

Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart)

David Raum (RB Leipzig)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders:

Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen)

Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart)

Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards:

Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim)

Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund)

Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Manager

Nagelsmann, 36, is the youngest manager to lead a side to a European Championship and has played an important role in German football since joining Hoffenheim in 2016. He won the Bundesliga with a 71.4 percent victory percentage and is expected to make Germany’s Euro 2024 team.

Key Player

Although the Germany Euro 2024 team will include many seasoned players, like Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, and Ilkay Gundogan, Musiala has the exceptional ability to excel in important matches and propel his country to the latter rounds of the tournament.

Germany UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures