Hungary squad Euro 2024: Marco Rossi’s team line-up

The Hungary squad Euro 2024 is brimming with talent, poised to cause chaos at the tournament in Germany this summer. Manager Marco Rossi unveiled his complete 26-man squad on May 14.

Marco Rossi, Head Coach of the Hungary National Team

Hungary easily sailed through qualification, dominating their group without a single loss and finishing with an impressive 18 points from their eight games. With the luck of being placed in Euro 2024 Group A alongside hosts Germany, Scotland and Switzerland, there is a glimmer of hope for them to make it to the competition’s knockout stage.

Hungary was the first team at Euro 2024 to reveal their final lineup, even before any other country had confirmed a preliminary roster. Rossi has placed five substitute players on standby in case any of his existing squad members are injured between now and their first game against Switzerland on June 15.

Hungary squad Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros)

Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

Peter Szappanos (Paks)

Defenders:

Botond Balogh (Parma)

Endre Botka (Ferencvaros)

Marton Dardai (Hertha BSC)

Attila Fiola (Fehervar)

Adam Lang (Omonia Nicosia)

Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

Attila Szalai (Freiburg)

Midfielders:

Bendeguz Bolla (Servette)

Mihaly Kata (MTK)

Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

Laszlo Kleinheisler (Hajduk Split)

Adam Nagy (Spezia Calcio)

Zsolt Nagy (Puskas Akademia)

Loic Nego (Le Havre)

Andras Schafer (Union Berlin)

Callum Styles (Sunderland)

Forwards:

Martin Adam (Ulsan Hyundai)

Kevin Csoboth (Ujpest)

Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)

Krisztofer Horvath (Kecskemet)

Roland Sallai (Freiburg)

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Barnabas Varga (Ferencvaros)

Manager

Marco Rossi, appointed in 2018, has easily led Hungary to Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, earning the Magyars promotion to League A in the Nations League. In 62 games, he has won 32 and drawn 14, bringing positivity back to the national team. Rossi’s impressive record in 62 games has the potential to herald in the days of Puskas.

Key Player

Dominik Szoboszlai, the talented midfielder from Liverpool, is not only the national team’s captain but also the shining star of Hungarian football. Interestingly, he is one of just two players in the Premier League who occupies a more offensive No.10 position. At the age of 23, he has already achieved an impressive record of 40 caps for Hungary and has netted an impressive 12 goals. His exceptional performance on the pitch has established him as a prominent figure and Hungary’s strongest contender for advancing to the knockouts.

Hungary UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures