How to watch Croatia vs Albania live stream free

Croatia and Albania’s second match of their European campaign will take place at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Croatia vs Albania are competing in Group B of the EURO 2024 tournament.

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg
Croatia is trying to get back on track after suffering a defeat to Spain in the first game of the tournament, while Albania went down to Italy in their first game as well.

If either team suffers a second defeat on Wednesday afternoon, it may perhaps mark the end of their ambitions. This match will take place only hours before the highly anticipated clash between Spain and Italy, which is considered the most challenging match in Group B.

What time is Croatia vs Albania kickoff?

Croatia vs Albania at Euro 2024 is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm local time on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

What TV channel is Croatia vs Albania on?

United States: FOX, FuboTV 7-day free trial
Canada: TSN, TVA Sports
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV
Argentina: ESPN
United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
France: Free, beIN Sports
Germany: RTL, Magenta Sport
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport
Netherlands: NOS
Spain: RTVE
Africa: SuperSport

Head-to-Head Record

The competition that will take place on Wednesday in Group B will be the very first time that Croatia and Albania have ever met, despite the fact that the populations of both countries are quite close to one another.

Croatia vs Albania Possible line-ups

Croatia Possible XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Majer, Budimir, Kramaric

Albania Possible XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asani, Ramadani, Asllani, Seferi; Bajrami; Broja

