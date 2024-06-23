How to watch Peru vs Canada live stream free

At Children’s Mercy Park on Tuesday, the second matchday of the Copa America will begin with Canada, who have been playing in the first match of the tournament and are looking to earn their first points of this competition.

Children’s Mercy Park

The team that came in second place at the 2019 Copa America is seen as the underdog in this event. The head coach of the Peru national team right now is Jorge Fossati. They haven’t lost in six games in all categories right now. Since Fossati was hired, the winners from 1939 and 1975 have been in good shape.

Meanwhile, Canada is set to face Peru in their first competitive match. The reigning CONCACAF Gold Cup champions are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 loss to Argentina in their first group match.

When is Peru vs Canada?

Date: Tuesday, June 25

Tuesday, June 25 Time: 6 pm ET

6 pm ET Venue: Children’s Mercy Park

Children’s Mercy Park Location: Kansas City, Kansas

What TV channel is Peru vs Canada on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Peru and Canada will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Mexico: Azteca

Peru: DGO, DIRECTV Sports

Portugal: Sport TV

Spain: TV3

UK: Premier Sports

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

Head-to-Head Record

04/09/2010 – Friendly: Canada 0 – 2 Peru

Possible line-ups

Peru starting lineup: Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Lopez; Lapadula, Flores

Canada starting lineup: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Kone, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Larin